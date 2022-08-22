Queen Elizabeth’s Former Chef Reveals Her Favorite Snack For More Than 90 Years

Royalty is something a lot of us have always been curious about. For instance, we generally assume that people from royal families would never consider getting served the same food every day given the variety of options available to choose from.

However, that bubble has been burst by Royal chef Darren McGrady, who has cooked for none other than Queen Elizabeth at her Buckingham Palace for 15 years. The 96-year-old monarch has been having the same breakfast for no decades, which is her entire lifetime.

The Queen’s peculiar habit came to light when Darren McGrady revealed it to the world through a YouTube video last year. McGrady uploaded a video to his 226,000-subscriber YouTube channel In June last year, explaining how to make your royal afternoon tea at home and what kinds of sandwiches would be served at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty’s childhood treat of “jam penny,” which he talked about in his video, has been her go-to afternoon tea snack ever since he disclosed. For more than 90 years, the sweet dessert has been a staple on the menu. He has said that it has been simple for years, with some strawberry jam on a piece of bread along with some butter, He continued by saying that “beautiful Scottish strawberries from the gardens” were used to make the jam.

He added that the Queen also had cravings for various sandwich ingredients like tomato and cheese and cucumber with minty cream cheese. She preferred the jam cents, though. The disclosure surprised online users. They were surprised by the queen’s affection for a simple sandwich. Much of the comments talked about how one can still be attached to very simple things despite having anything in the world at your disposal.

Chef McGrady has also cooked for Princess Diana and Princes William and Harry.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here