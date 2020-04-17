BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Cancels Wedding Amid Coronavirus: Reports

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice had earlier in March scaled back her wedding plans and canceled a planned reception which was due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have canceled their royal wedding due to the lockdown in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said on Thursday.

Princess Beatrice had earlier in March scaled back her wedding plans and canceled a planned reception which was due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet", People magazine reported, quoting a spokesperson for the couple.

The Buckingham Palace could not immediately be reached for a comment.

