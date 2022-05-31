Queen Elizabeth's Images Projected on Ancient Site Stonehenge Called out by Netizens

World Heritage Site Stonehenge marked Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year of service by projecting her images on the monument, but netizens did not warm up to the idea. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to complete 70 years in service to the people of the UK. To mark this, a series of celebrations started from February this year. One of the ways was projecting eight images each marking one decade of the Queen’s service on the Stonehenge’s monoliths.

“Our spellbinding homage to Her Majesty The #Queen! 👑 We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge in celebration of the #PlatinumJubilee.”

Our spellbinding homage to Her Majesty The #Queen! 👑

We've projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge in celebration of the #PlatinumJubilee. pic.twitter.com/vn5vkGHJGt — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) May 30, 2022

Netizens found the gesture inappropriate.

“I really don’t have anything against the monarchy and I think a 70 year reign is pretty incredible. But to do this on a historic monument that has been used for pagan worship just doesn’t feel right somehow.”

I really don't have anything against the monarchy and I think a 70 year reign is pretty incredible. But to do this on a historic monument that has been used for pagan worship just doesn't feel right somehow 😕 https://t.co/iyxBxgtRbZ — Claire (@MilleD) May 31, 2022

“This is beyond ridiculous and also feels really disrespectful? Why the Queen on ancient monuments that are sacred to many?”

This is beyond ridiculous and also feels really disrespectful? Why the Queen on ancient monuments that are sacred to many? https://t.co/HyoJFVaHN0 — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) May 31, 2022

“as a Stonehenge Stan I must express that this feels like a bad omen…I don’t want to speak for the rocks here but I don’t think they’re thrilled.”

as a Stonehenge Stan I must express that this feels like a bad omen…I don’t want to speak for the rocks here but I don’t think they’re thrilled https://t.co/ZQ7DHTqie0 — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) May 30, 2022

“This is a shameful and totally disrespectful travesty. The disrespect is towards the many people who revere Stonehenge, and regard it as a spiritual centre. To use it as a billboard for monarchist propaganda is incredibly offensive.”

This is a shameful and totally disrespectful travesty.

The disrespect is towards the many people who revere Stonehenge, and regard it as a spiritual centre.

To use it as a billboard for monarchist propaganda is incredibly offensive. https://t.co/ElpLW4udSL — Dr. Syn alias Jim Horse-Dealer (@DrSyn4) May 30, 2022

“Nothing says Britain quite like literally projecting their monarchy onto an extinct culture’s artifact.”

Nothing says Britain quite like literally projecting their monarchy onto an extinct culture's artifact. https://t.co/D83XzDYgPw — Siddeley Genetta (@SergalProjects) May 30, 2022

“Even if Stonehenge wasn’t still an active and revered holy site this would be an absolutely appallingly bad taste thing to do to an ancient landmark.”

Even if Stonehenge wasn't still an active and revered holy site this would be an absolutely appallingly bad taste thing to do to an ancient landmark https://t.co/1m7ClKogxC — SpaceYote (Jess: Watching Breaking Bad) (@LatransCanis1) May 30, 2022

The project was captured in a video.

“We’ve brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! 👑 We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign.”

We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! 👑 We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign. pic.twitter.com/bnJZeONKXe — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) May 30, 2022

Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument in England.

