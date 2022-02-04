Queen Elizabeth's Platinum 'Jubbly' Souvenir Has a Typo and You Can't Unsee it

In order to mark the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, exclusive souvenirs including tea sets and mugs were manufactured at a factory. However, it was later found that the thousands of items had similar typos. Reportedly, the cups, mugs and decorative plates have a smiling portrait of the Queen printed on them. The print also features the royal coat of arms and the year 1952, which is the year of the Queen’s accession. However, the mistake lies in the printed text below the photo that read, “To Commemorate the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II” instead of “to Commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.”

As per a report by The Sun, the souvenirs with misprinted text were manufactured at a factory in Chanzhou, China. The manufacturers made the pieces in thousands and shipped the crockery to Britain after a firm placed the order. But soon the mistake came to light and it was revealed that the royal souvenirs were defective.

Surprisingly, over 10,00 saucers, plates and cups were then bought by Wholesale Clearance, a company that deals in discontinued lines and bankrupt stock. According to the company’s website, it has planned to sell the items by slightly tweaking its description. Now the crockery will be sold as “Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Jubbly) Souvenir Stock with Slight Typo Mistake.” The website further described the condition of the product as ‘New with defects.’

“What could be more unique than our limited-edition misprinted crockery?” said Karl Baxter, the CEO of Wholesale Clearance UK. Karl further said that he will pitch the misprinted items as collectibles and will sell them at £3 each to recover a sum of £39,000, which he spent buying them. For now, the firm is awaiting a custom clearance for the items which are sitting at the Felixstowe docks.

Meanwhile, Karl also said that he will ensure there is no shortage of memorabilia while celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee which will witness a four-day party in June.

