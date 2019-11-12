‘Queen is Never Late’: Madonna Had a Badass Response to Man's Lawsuit For Delayed Concert
Image credits: Michael Campanella / Getty Images file.
For two hours of delay, a Madonna fan is suing her and Live Nations Concert for delaying her "Madame X" concert in Miami.
The petitioner, Nate Hollander has filed a lawsuit against the 61-year-old singer and the organising company Live Nation Worldwide, for the delay.
Billboard charts reported that as per the lawsuit filed, Hollander had purchased three tickets for the ‘Queen of Pops’’ show in August. He had to pay $1,024 for the tickets.
At the time of purchase, the tickets said that the show would start at 8:30 PM. However, two months later, Hollander was informed that there is change in the concert timing and instead of 8:30 PM, Madonna’s show would start at 10:30 PM.
“Ticket-holders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00am,” the suit claimed as reported by PinkNews.
When Hollander, thereafter, tried to get a refund for the three tickets, the effort went futile. Hollander is now seeking $15,000 as compensation.
Seems like, Madonna has responded to this lawsuit filed by Hollander. During her show, on November 8, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, she announced, “[H]ere is something that you all need to understand and that is that a queen is never late."
F. A.C.T.S. 👑 .................... #madamextheatre #thecolosseum pic.twitter.com/QBV99f1Y3I— Madonna (@Madonna) November 9, 2019
