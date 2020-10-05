'Queen of the Ocean': Giant 17-ft Shark Weighing Over 1600 Kg Discovered in Canada

A giant 17-foot great white shark that weighs a whopping 3541 pounds or 1600 kg has been dubbed as the 'Queen of the Ocean'. The massive animal was caught off the coast of Nova Scotia in eastern Canada by a team of researchers on October 2. The non-profit research group Ocearch found it during its four-week mission in the Northwest Atlantic, in which they aim to study the creatures over long periods of time. The animals are tagged to track their movements in the sea.

The Ocearch team led by Chris Fischer has named the gigantic shark ‘Nukumi’. Fisher said that Nukumi was the largest shark that the team has ever caught. Fisher told McClatchy News that the shark was “a very old creature, a proper ‘Queen of the Ocean’ and a matriarch. He said that it had several scars, healed wounds and discolourations which reveal her rich life story that go back many years.

The team shared a post on Facebook to introduce the great shark. “Meet 3,541 pound mature female white shark Nukumi. We named her "Nukumi", pronounced noo-goo-mee, for the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi'kmaq people. A culture that has deep roots in Canadian Maritime provinces (particularly Nova Scotia). With the new data we've collected, this matriarch will share her wisdom with us for years to come. She will continue to help balance fish stocks in the surrounding waters, and we look forward to learning more from this wise guardian of our ocean's ecosystem,” read the post.

Check out the post here: https://www.facebook.com/OCEARCH/posts/10163993870455167

“Nukumi is the sixth great white shark sampled during Expedition Nova Scotia at 17 feet 2 inches long. She is the largest shark we have sampled in the Northwest Atlantic study to date. She will help our collaborating science team with 21 research projects,” the team added.

Ocearch also posted a video of Nukumi on Twitter.

Another look at #whiteshark ‘Nukumi’. She’s a mature female #greatwhiteshark, and the 6th the team has been able to sample during #ExpeditionNovaScotia #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/yVE27goyY1 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) October 3, 2020

