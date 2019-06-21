'Queen': Picture of Woman Drinking Gin and Tonic on a Train is a Mood
Although Transport for London has prohibited drinking or carrying open containers of alcohol on the London Underground and other public transport service, there were many admirers of the woman’s open defiance of rules owing to her alleged “class” and “elegance.”
A woman who was snapped nonchalantly sipping gin and tonic from a wine glass on a train in United Kingdom has been hailed as a hero and queen, by Twitter users of course.
Mark Locke from Scotland, who first shared the snap on Twitter, wrote: ‘To the lady drinking pink gin and tonic *from a glass* on the Northern line, I salute you. Classy.’
He subsequently deleted the tweet, saying he had received an email from “someone who knows the lady. Don’t want to go into any details here, but it’s for the best. Some (many) things are more important than twitter.”
However, Locke’s tweet had already gone viral with many dubbing the mystery woman as “hero” and “queen.”
“Oh my god I love her!! Chin chin sweetie,” wrote one.
Another said: “I love her in every way. The turtleneck. The glasses. The sandals. The energy I yearn for.”
“WOW too glam to give a damn.”
WOW too glam to give a damn pic.twitter.com/PNYa24932b— A B B E Y P R O U D (@abbeyproud) June 19, 2019
Some wondered why the woman was being celebrated for her act, when recently MP Diane Abbott had to apologise for drinking from a can of M&S mojito on the Overground.
“And yet Diane Abbott enjoying an M&S Mojito from a can on the Overground doesn't get quite the same "salute". Okay. We know.”
And yet Diane Abbott enjoying an M&S Mojito from a can on the Overground doesn't get quite the same "salute". Okay. We know. https://t.co/1ONiNrfk3m— Fredi Smith ☺ (@FrediSmith) June 20, 2019
