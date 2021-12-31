Queen's Guard Tramples Child and Marches on in Viral Video, Leaves Internet Divided

A viral video on TikTok shows a kid being trampled by the Queen’s guards at the Tower of London, leaving passersby in shock. The two guards holding rifles, wore black bearskin hats and blue coats. Posted by a user named brittoker, the clip has been viewed over 5.7 million times, according to a New York Post report. In the video, the guards are seen marching on when a child gets in the way. The guard is heard yelling a sort of warning before running into the child, who fell down. Although the guard tried to step over the child, the collision happened so quickly that the child tripped immediately, but got back on his feet at the same speed.

There’s a stunned silence in the small crowd around the guards and the child before a woman, presumed to be the kid’s mother or guardian, rushes in to help him. The Twitter page NewsForAll also shared the TikTok video posted by an anonymous user with the caption on screen reading, “My sister went to England; first day in.” The clip has received over 3.4 million views at the time of writing. But, it has left netizens divided.

🚨 | WATCH: A kid gets trampled by the queen’s guards pic.twitter.com/xzv7W8I2F5— News For All (@NewsForAIl) December 29, 2021

everyone saying “theyre just doing their job” what are they guarding? a make believe castle? you think some infantry in period costume are an essential part of modern warfare?— lomas (future compost) (@lightning__dolt) December 29, 2021

They are not toy soldiers. There are 5 guards regiments.Royal duties are just a small part of job.They are infantryman.They get posted all over the world to fight in real conflicts to protect your arse!— Oopsadaisy🌸 (@Oopsadaisy10) December 30, 2021

One user declared, “Do that to my child, we are fighting.”

Do that to my child, we are fighting— aaron (@DabboGaming) December 29, 2021

Not the worst thing the British Army did to unarmed kids.— Paul Aidan B (@oh_dear_wadawa) December 29, 2021

If you see this video and defend the guards at the expense of the wellbeing of a child, then I have a delicious meal prepared for you… pic.twitter.com/ujodX0GOB4— Rt Hon. Thiccness (@_PigginTeaBreak) December 29, 2021

While some defended the guards and their duties.

It’s not always that bad. Give credit, too, to discipline (also decency). Watch this. pic.twitter.com/YXyMsS9b7H— Kariûki (@KiloFxTrot) December 29, 2021

They might be stupid rules, but the alternative is probably that the guard has problems for not fulfilling the order he received to the letter. Guards do not MAKE these rules, they MUST obey them. It's a chain of command, not a private company with employees…— Łukasz R. (@ukaszR10) December 30, 2021

I did that job once. The soldier didn’t hurt him on purpose, but they are on guard and move for absolutely no one, unless ordered to do so.— Anthony Gibbons (@Anthony86603572) December 29, 2021

Someone else opined that making way for the Queen’s guard is “common knowledge.”

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence responded to the incident with a statement to Indy100, “The Guardsmen on duty warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child, unfortunately, ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly. The soldier tried to step over the child and continued on his duty. Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well.”

