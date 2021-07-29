Queensland Deploys Smart Cameras to Detect Drivers On Phones, Not Wearing Seatbelts

Authorities in Australia have rolled out new technology in a bid to improve road safety and security. Effective from July 26,the Australian Government has deployed smart cameras across the state. It will detect road violations such as not wearing seatbelt or using mobile phones while driving. For the first three months, drivers will only be issued warnings for their offences. From there on, heavy fines will be levied.

Queensland is said to be the world’s first jurisdiction to employ fixed camera technology to detect drivers using mobile phones and seat belt offences. It has not been revealed as to how many cameras have been deployed. However, authorities have issued warnings that the cameras will be used without warning signs across the state. In 2023, Victoria will become the next Australian state to join Queensland in using smart cameras to detect driving violations.

The cameras have been mounted high above the road and will automatically capture images of every passing vehicle by means of the windscreen. The Artificial Intelligence technology reads the images and then detects if the motorist was using a mobile phone or not. Those images which have not been identified are deleted. For instance, when the AI detects a driver using a cellphone, the images are examined by a human before being advanced for an infringement.

Speaking of the drivers whose images are sent, they can protest if they are innocent or if the object seen in the image is not a phone. Authorities of the state, however, asserted that drivers are likely to be caught by a portable smart camera instead of the fixed ones because they become wary of its location. Portable cameras are installed above tall poles that are mounted on small campers that can be parked at various locations on roads.

Queensland had begun testing the smart technology in July last year, which ran for six months. Drivers will be issued a fine of $1033 and four demerit points for handling a mobile phone while driving. It makes this the most monetary penalty for such an offence in Australia. Drivers will be issued a fine of $413 and three demerit points for not wearing a seatbelt while driving.

