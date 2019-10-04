Take the pledge to vote

'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog

Bruley was a regular on Netflix's popular makeover show 'Queer Eye' alongside the Fab 5 cast comprising of Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
Photo tweeted by Queer Eye / Twitter.

It's a sad day for Fab 5 from Queer Eye and their fans as Bruley, the French bulldog has passed away at the age of 10.

Good boi Bruley was a regular on Netflix's popular makeover show alongside the Fab 5 cast comprising of Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk.

The Frenchie's death was first announced by Bruley's owner and TV producer Michelle Silva, in an Instagram post, who informed the fans that her cream-coloured French bulldog had been suffering from heart problems and died following a heart attack.

"I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor. Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility," Michelle wrote in a lengthy, heart-breaking post on Instagram.

"Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here," she further wrote.

View this post on Instagram

My whole heart. My love bug. My best friend. My constant. My soul mate. My everything. I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor. Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most. I told him everyday I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life. My best friend and boyfriend held us both. He gave me more than I could have ever given him, and I was able to thank him for allowing me to be his mom. He chose me. We got to experience so much together; he loved traveling on planes and looking out the window! He was the ultimate copilot in the car when he wasn’t dangerously sprawled out across my lap as I drove. He was so very loved by my family and friends and even “non dog people.” He mastered the “jump kiss,” and I always had to explain to people that he wouldn’t buy you dinner first, he just went in for the full make-out. In the last year of his life, he found fame! Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here. I’ve taken a few days to process and grieve and figure out what’s next. I’ve realized, I don’t want to stop sharing the best of Bru. I also want to show you a little of what it was like the last few months dealing with an ailing dog in heart failure as more and more dogs are being diagnosed with the same issues. I was so close to completing Bru’s website with long-awaited merch. I’ll get there in time. I’ve also been exploring non-profit opportunities and getting involved in bulldog rescue. There is so much Bru inspired, and it’s so much bigger than I even realized. (Cont. below)

A post shared by Bruley (@bruley) on

Queer Eye's official Twitter account soon followed with an obituary.

Bobby, the design expert from Queer Eye bid an emotional goodbye to his show pal.

"RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts."

Bruley made several appearances on the show, chilling around the set, as the Fab 5 cast couched up at the end of each episode to watch the new version of their nominated client.

The news of Bruley passing away choked up the loyal Queer Eye fans.

RIP, goodest boi.

