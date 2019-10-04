'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog

It's a sad day for Fab 5 from Queer Eye and their fans as Bruley, the French bulldog has passed away at the age of 10.

Good boi Bruley was a regular on Netflix's popular makeover show alongside the Fab 5 cast comprising of Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk.

The Frenchie's death was first announced by Bruley's owner and TV producer Michelle Silva, in an Instagram post, who informed the fans that her cream-coloured French bulldog had been suffering from heart problems and died following a heart attack.

"I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor. Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility," Michelle wrote in a lengthy, heart-breaking post on Instagram.

"Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here," she further wrote.

Queer Eye's official Twitter account soon followed with an obituary.

RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy. We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on pic.twitter.com/gL4bf4RCGp — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) October 3, 2019

Bobby, the design expert from Queer Eye bid an emotional goodbye to his show pal.

"RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts."

Bruley made several appearances on the show, chilling around the set, as the Fab 5 cast couched up at the end of each episode to watch the new version of their nominated client.

The news of Bruley passing away choked up the loyal Queer Eye fans.

bruley from queer eye died, please nobody talk to me for the rest of my life — crispy chicken schnitzel (@lou_achoo) October 3, 2019

You were so so loved, and you brought so much light and happiness to the show. Rest In Peace Bruley pic.twitter.com/zQGLJGA5C9 — Bo(o) (@astrozmbie) October 4, 2019

Oh my god, Bruley the @QueerEye dog passed away pic.twitter.com/O6uwYiKhex — Ashlie D. Stevens (@AshlieD_Stevens) October 4, 2019

yes, i did start crying after i read that bruley died. it’s been one of those weeks pic.twitter.com/6vxNSIqAyF — kelb (@ezrasstation) October 4, 2019

Oh myRIP baby Bruley, love you and will miss youuu https://t.co/3QL6BUoMer — kayla (@kaylawayla1224) October 4, 2019

bruley was the bestest boy, i hope him and tink are partying in the doggy after life https://t.co/Xvs45KqC2x — cool greg said my name was trash (@kadena_michelle) October 4, 2019

RIP, goodest boi.

