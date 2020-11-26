Queer US Child's Letter to Santa Whether 'He Supports the LQBTQ Community' has Left Twitter Divided

Many Christians still believe that homosexuality is a sin. For LGBTQ+ children growing up in a home with orthodox religious values, it can be a very difficult time.

As their parents’ beliefs exist against their existence, they often find it hard to confine to someone, hence, a boy in America decided to talk to Santa Claus about his dilemmas.

A little boy resorted to The United States Postal Service’ (USPS) Operation Santa to ask the fabled Father Christmas if God supported the LGBTQ+ community. The note was posted by a Twitter user where she claimed that this letter “broke her heart.” The screenshot is taken from USPS Operation Santa website. The name on the note says it's from a boy called Will.

Further, the boy asks Santa to let God he loves the Almighty Creator. From his letter, it is evident that he is also gay and is fearful that God would stop loving him. He asks Santa if God would love him even though he is gay?

This letter to Santa broke my heart. pic.twitter.com/NWbum1rvaX — Nancy Cruz-Garcia (@Nancy_Cruises) November 22, 2020

The USPS programme aims at collecting letters from children addressed to Santa.

According to popular Christmas myth, Santa Claus keeps a list of nice vs naughty children and brings gifts to the nice ones. Therefore, most of the letters received by this programme are children asking for an assortment of gifts ranging from toys to clothes.

Some even make illustrations.

However, Will’s letter was very different from the usual childish desires and more philosophical.

According to the rules of the programme, people can “adopt a letter,” which basically means sponsor one of their wishes. If a child wished for any toy or a video game, one can adopt the letter and send the desired the gift to the child’s address, pretending they’re from Santa Claus. This not only helps those without means receive happy presents but keep a little magic alive in the children by making them believe in Santa.

But it would be much harder to return Will’s gift should anyone choose to adopt his letter.

People on Twitter were divided. Some believed children should believe God loves them despite their sexuality. Some religious folk were flabbergasted and said young children should not be thinking about such things and that it is morally wrong.

That is the most heart breaking thing. And the worst part is that if this kid is asking this, then there is a huge chance they might not be receiving the love they need. — Ant LAAAAST CHRISTMAS (@AGramuglia) November 22, 2020

To the people saying his parents are obviously forcing the idea of being gay on him, it’s so obvious that he lives in a Christian household. As well as it’s obvious hes been thought that it’s wrong in gods eyes because hes asking if God still loves him. I swear y’all say ANYTHING pic.twitter.com/ai9sXcjQ8q — Spooky Sunflowers (@ShookSunflowers) November 23, 2020

WHO IS TELLING THESE QUEER CHILDREN THAT SANTA DOESNT LOVE THEM — KIE (@kierra3lyse) November 23, 2020

Will, Santa’s gon tell God for you baby pic.twitter.com/ViYW5N5Vkl — Immaculate (@imaaccc) November 22, 2020

Based on the writing, this kid is way too young to know if he’s gay or not. And I’m sure his parents have been pushing it on him. — PsilosDipous (@PsilosDipous) November 23, 2020

i knew i was attracted to girls & boys super early on, & wish my parents would've talked about the LGBTQ community because i grew up being ashamed i was bisexual until i graduated hs.. most elementary school kids "have crushes" and when they're straight crushes "it's so cute!" — ghost girl (@hannaxlynnx) November 23, 2020

This one did it for me pic.twitter.com/GtxSXfX8xF — (@allisuhhnn) November 22, 2020

No kid that is young enough to believe in Santa should think they are gay, straight or otherwise....they should be kids. This is a parenting for letting their child be exposed to any of this information....they will probably tell him which college to go to and what to major in — Chris Schaller (@c_schaller) November 23, 2020

