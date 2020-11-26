News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Queer US Child's Letter to Santa Whether 'He Supports the LQBTQ Community' has Left Twitter Divided

The letter to Santa on LGBTQ community. (Credit: Twitter)

The letter to Santa on LGBTQ community. (Credit: Twitter)

A little boy resorted to The United States Postal Service’ (USPS) Operation Santa to ask the fabled Father Christmas if God supported the LGBTQ+ community.

Many Christians still believe that homosexuality is a sin. For LGBTQ+ children growing up in a home with orthodox religious values, it can be a very difficult time.

As their parents’ beliefs exist against their existence, they often find it hard to confine to someone, hence, a boy in America decided to talk to Santa Claus about his dilemmas.

A little boy resorted to The United States Postal Service’ (USPS) Operation Santa to ask the fabled Father Christmas if God supported the LGBTQ+ community. The note was posted by a Twitter user where she claimed that this letter “broke her heart.” The screenshot is taken from USPS Operation Santa website. The name on the note says it's from a boy called Will.

Further, the boy asks Santa to let God he loves the Almighty Creator. From his letter, it is evident that he is also gay and is fearful that God would stop loving him. He asks Santa if God would love him even though he is gay?

The USPS programme aims at collecting letters from children addressed to Santa.

According to popular Christmas myth, Santa Claus keeps a list of nice vs naughty children and brings gifts to the nice ones. Therefore, most of the letters received by this programme are children asking for an assortment of gifts ranging from toys to clothes.

Some even make illustrations.

However, Will’s letter was very different from the usual childish desires and more philosophical.

According to the rules of the programme, people can “adopt a letter,” which basically means sponsor one of their wishes. If a child wished for any toy or a video game, one can adopt the letter and send the desired the gift to the child’s address, pretending they’re from Santa Claus. This not only helps those without means receive happy presents but keep a little magic alive in the children by making them believe in Santa.

But it would be much harder to return Will’s gift should anyone choose to adopt his letter.

People on Twitter were divided. Some believed children should believe God loves them despite their sexuality. Some religious folk were flabbergasted and said young children should not be thinking about such things and that it is morally wrong.

Earlier in April this year, the chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the federal agency that on Tuesday designated India as a country of ‘particular concern’ (CPC) along with 14 other countries, himself has a history of making vitriolic statements about the LGBTQ and minority communities.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...