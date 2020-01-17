Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Queer Woman Knocked Down by Homophobic Thugs for the Sixth Time, Fears an 'Attack at Home' Now

Charlie's mother took to Facebook to share the bleeding images of her daughter in an attempt to track down the two attackers.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Queer Woman Knocked Down by Homophobic Thugs for the Sixth Time, Fears an 'Attack at Home' Now
(Image credit: Facebook/ @Charlie Graham)

Contempt against homosexuality is a routine event all around the world and it comes alive either through an intuitive sexist attitude or a scathing attack on queer people.

despite progress in terns of gender rights and the understanding of sexuality, homophobia appears to be rampant across the world.

And in yet another such incident, a 20-year-old Charlie Graham was brutally knocked down on the streets in England last week while she was on her way to meet her friend in Sunderland. Reason? Graham is a homosexual.

Charlie's mother took to Facebook to share the bleeding images of her daughter in an attempt to track down the two attackers.

Michelle Storey said, "Unfortunately my 20 year old daughter Charlotte Charlie was jumped late last night in Townend Farm around 1am opposite the shops. If you know anything please pm me."

Later, Charlie herself took to social media to share that at the moment she is doing better but "this isn't the first time" she has been jumped. She adds, " I’ve been jumped five time before this and the police don’t think there connected and are doing everything to find the people that done it."

Speaking to Daily Mail Online, Charlie also revealed that she has accepted homophobia as a fact of life.

"I have panic attacks and anxiety attacks just thinking about going home in case they find out where I live and decide to come through the door, or I get attacked in my own home," she said, recalling the number of times he has received threats of being ambushed at home due to her sexuality.

The only place Charlie feels safe enough is her 'mother's house' and Michelle admits to embrace her daughter's sexuality 'as long as she is happy and loved'.

In June last year, two women on a bus bound for Camden, UK, were beaten up by homophobic thugs after they refused to kiss on the public bus.

