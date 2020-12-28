News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»'Quelled Sex Queries During an Internet-less Era': Twitter Mourns Demise of Sexpert Mahinder Watsa
3-MIN READ

'Quelled Sex Queries During an Internet-less Era': Twitter Mourns Demise of Sexpert Mahinder Watsa

Watsa first started writing for coloumns back in the 1960s when he was requested to write a health advice column for women. (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Watsa first started writing for coloumns back in the 1960s when he was requested to write a health advice column for women. (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Twitter mourned the passing away of Watsa as netizens remembered him for his witty responses and his work towards normalising sex education in India.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Acclaimed Indian sexologist and sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa passed away on Monday morning due to old age at 96. Watsa, who was famous for his column 'Ask the Sexpert' with Mumbai Mirror newspaper until its very end a week ago, was often praised for his humorous take on those who wrote to him seeking advice. His column was also hailed as a way to impart education on sexual health for men and women.

An official statement by his family said, “Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved Promila.”

A retired gynecologist and obstetrician, Watsa first started writing for coloumns back in the 1960s when he was requested to write a health advice column for women. He wrote female health columns for Femina, Flair, and Trend but had faced a lot of censorship from one of his editors back then. Watsa, however still continued to write in Men's magazines such as 'Fantasy' and also on websites later on.

Twitter mourned the passing away of Watsa as netizens remembered him for his witty responses and his work towards normalising sex education in India.

Watsa, who was also a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) in 1974, had put in an idea for sexual counselling and education program, which was then started despite the initial lack of support for it. Thus India's first sex education, counselling and therapy centre was started. Two years later, he had also organised India's first workshop on human sexuality and family life.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...