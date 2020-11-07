Question Mark Between Trump and Biden in this Sand Art Perfectly Sums Up US Elections

The US Presidential elections and its ongoing counting has given many people sleepless nights. The too close to call vote-counting in crucial states like Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania has left supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden in tenterhooks.

The long wait for the election results has left even Indians quite confused and to display this confusion sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a perfect piece of art.

Pattnaik shared a picture of his latest work on Twitter with a caption that read “#US Election 2020”.

The sand art, near a beach in Puri, shows both Trump and Biden facing each other with a question mark between them highlighting the lack of clarity on who will emerge victorious. Flying above the two leaders is a US flag created by Pattnaik.

The picture has received close to 700 likes as some of his followers also demanded a similar sand art on the Bihar elections. One user commented, “Please make sandart On Bihar Election Results.”

Counting in crucial states of Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania continues with Biden ahead in all of them. It is being projected that Biden will soon be able to reach the 270 electoral votes mark to be the next President of the United States.

According to Associated Press, Biden now leads Donald Trump by over 15,000 votes in Pennsylvania, but the AP has not yet declared a winner in the state. Pennsylvania with its 20 electoral college votes will be just enough to make Biden the next president.

However, it will be interesting to see how Donald Trump will react to the results. He has already claimed that the election is being “stolen” from him. In his recent statement, Trump said how he did not believe in the lead taken by his opponent Joe Biden in the three states that will decide the 46th president of the country.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, seems pretty confident that the results will be in his favour and has appealed to his countrymen to not consider each other as enemies even if their political ideologies differ.