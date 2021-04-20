Quick-witted Pet Dog Saves Life of Human by Alerting Neighbours During a Medical Emergency

The heroic acts of a pet dog has been winning hearts on social media after it saved the life of its human who was suffering a medical emergency. The presence of mind and quick thinking of a pet dog in Kansas City in the United States helped save the life of its owner. The incident occurred last Sunday night when a Kansas resident had been walking his dog in the N. 10th and Laurel Avenue area when he suddenly fell ill.

The alert dog wasted no time and immediately alerted a neighbor who lived nearby. Thanks to the quick thinking of the dog, the neighbour who responded to the dog’s pleas managed to gauge the situation and make the call to 911.

Updates and photos from the incident were shared on Facebook by Kansas City Police Department.

“Thanks to this smart and loyal canine, and neighbours who paid attention to his plea for help, the man received prompt medical attention and is doing well. As for the pup, he was rewarded with lots of pats, praise and some yummy dog treats. Apparently, ICON Officers are always packing treats!" the caption read.

This is not the first time that the alert instincts of a dog saved a human’s life. Sadie, a loyal German Shepherd in the UK never left her human Brian’s side when he had a heart attack in February this year. Not only did she stay by his side and lick his face to keep him conscious, but the dog also managed to drag Brian to his phone so that he could call emergency services. Thanks to Sadie, Brian was able to call a hospital and seek help on time.

