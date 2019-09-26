Take the pledge to vote

'Quid Pro Quo': People Are Searching for 'Something' as Trump Faces Impeachment Threat

There have been accusations that the US president offered aid in return for investigating Biden - a quid pro quo.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 26, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
Donald Trump may be facing impeachment after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The probe focuses partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection.

This comes after the Trump administration released details of a phone conversation, following which there have been accusations that the US president offered aid in return for investigating Biden - a quid pro quo.

After this revelation came to light, people started to Google and understand what 'quid pro quo' meant. In simple terms, it means 'something for something,' the idiom for which could possibly be, 'Tit for tat.'

After it came to light, Merriam-Webster reported that their search for 'quid pro quo' spiked 5,500% on search.

Merriam Webster

Quid pro quo dates back to the late 16th century. In its initial use, a now-obsolete sense from the beginning of that century, quid pro quo was used to refer to something obtained from an apothecary, when one medicine was substituted for another. Such substitutions were on occasion accidental, or fraudulent. Soon after its apothecary sense the word took on more a general meaning of substitution. In current use the phrase is most often encountered in legal contexts.

The entire details of the call summary which brought this phrase to light, can be read here.

