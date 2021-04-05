Quinton de Kock's 'Fake Fielding' in Fakhar Zaman's Run Out Controversy Inspires Memes

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock on Sunday divided the cricket world into two halves: one that believes that deception is the smart way to go in the sport while the other section thinks that the “spirit of cricket" took a backseat when the keeper dismissed Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman with a rather cheeky approach. Chasing South Africa’s target of 342 in the second ODI, Zaman scored 193 runs out of Pakistan’s 324, a match the visitors eventually lost by 17 runs. The loss, however, did not hurt the fans as much as the way Zaman was dismissed during his incredible knock.

With 31 needed off the last 6 balls, he drove pacer Lungi Ngidi to long-off and came back for a second run. Spotting an opportunity for a wicket, de Kock seemingly pointed to the non-striker’s end even after the throw was completed, which led to Zaman thinking the throw was not coming to his end. However, the throw was in his direction and a run out caught him short.

The incident irked fans especially those from Pakistan who called de Kock a “cheat" as others deemed the dismissal “clever". In case you are wondering what the cricket rule book says, head over here.

Nonetheless, the bizarre dismissal couldn’t keep the memes away as Twitterati came forth to see a lighter side of the controversial incident.

Pakistan might wonder what could have been; had that been ruled fake fielding, they would have got 7 runs and the ball wouldn’t have been counted. 24 off 6 sounds a lot easier than 31 off 6.

Meanwhile, Zaman’s epic knock of 193 became the top-trending hashtag on Indian Twitter on Sunday- something that was appreciated by the neighbours who called it the “beauty of cricket".