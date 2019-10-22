Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Quinton de Kock's Reaction After Indian Fan Breaches Security to Touch His Feet is Priceless

On Saturday, a fan managed to break the security cordon and touch the feet of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the ongoing third Test at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Quinton de Kock's Reaction After Indian Fan Breaches Security to Touch His Feet is Priceless
Photo collage tweeted by Twitter user: @mufaddal_vohra.

Fans breaching the security barrier to enter the playing field has become the latest trend in India.

On Saturday, a person managed to break the security cordon and touch the feet of South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock during the ongoing third Test at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium.

After touching de Kock's feet, the fan also hugged him before security guards chased and escorted him off the field. However, the fan left his slipper behind which de Kock grabbed and threw off the field.

Cricket fans who were witness to the bizarre scenes took to Twitter to share photos and videos from the incident.

Earlier during the first Test in Visakhapatnam, a fan had entered the field and shook hands with India skipper Virat Kohli.

During the second Test in Pune, a similar incident was witnessed when a fan dodged the security personnel and made his way into the playing area.

The fan rushed to Rohit Sharma, who was standing at slips, and touched his feet.

(With IANS inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram