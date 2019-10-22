Quinton de Kock's Reaction After Indian Fan Breaches Security to Touch His Feet is Priceless

Fans breaching the security barrier to enter the playing field has become the latest trend in India.

On Saturday, a person managed to break the security cordon and touch the feet of South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock during the ongoing third Test at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium.

After touching de Kock's feet, the fan also hugged him before security guards chased and escorted him off the field. However, the fan left his slipper behind which de Kock grabbed and threw off the field.

Cricket fans who were witness to the bizarre scenes took to Twitter to share photos and videos from the incident.

Quinton De Kock's reaction when a fan touched his feet. Absolute priceless! 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/7KEwLw4f2M — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2019

A Quinton De Kock fan invaded into the ground in Ranchi, touched his feet, then eventually gets thrashed by security agents.These Things only happens in India !#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/hNnqjAyP8z — Sachin C G (@Sachincg6) October 20, 2019

Bizarre scenes: A fan runs onto the field and hugs Quinton de Kock, even touches his feet. The security guards tackle him down but it seems the fan forgot his slipper on the way back. Never mind, Quinty says, as he returns it. @sportstarweb — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) October 19, 2019

An Indian fan came on the field & touched Quinton de Kock's feet. De Kock's reaction was priceless. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/VG4QZVaKlO — Hit wicket (@KetanPatil77) October 21, 2019

QDK couldn't believe what was happening as a fan touches his feet. pic.twitter.com/6M6et7ZUWJ — Sai Kishore (@SaiKishore537) October 21, 2019

Earlier during the first Test in Visakhapatnam, a fan had entered the field and shook hands with India skipper Virat Kohli.

During the second Test in Pune, a similar incident was witnessed when a fan dodged the security personnel and made his way into the playing area.

The fan rushed to Rohit Sharma, who was standing at slips, and touched his feet.

(With IANS inputs)

