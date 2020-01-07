Quirky Posters, Bollywood Songs: Mumbai Shows Solidarity with JNU in the Most Mumbai Way Ever

Hours after men in masks, armed with lathis, attacked students, teachers and damaged property within the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, students and citizens from around the country took to the streets to raise their voice against brutality and reported inaction on part of the Delhi police.

Mumbai, too, has joined the protests with hundreds flocking to the Gateway of India on Sunday at midnight. On Monday, celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anubhav Sinha and others led protests at Carter Road in the city and raised slogans which slammed atrocities against unarmed students at JNU.

The incident of violence at JNU has particularly garnered attention around the country since it comes barely a month after violent clashes between the Delhi Police and students protesting against the highly controversial Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Milia Islamia. December of 2019 saw the country teeming with protests as people from every field of life came together to voice their dissent.

A quick glance at the visuals of protestors makes it evident that Indians have mastered the art of protesting. Having realised that simply stating the obvious in placards or sloganeering will not suffice, millennials have come up with ingenious and clever posters which convey the message, but with a tongue-in-cheek humour that is sure to have you in splits.

The protests in Mumbai are an example. Over the past few days, protestors have resorted to singing Bollywood songs, to recitation and quirky placards to make their stance clear. For instance, in one of the videos, Bollywood stars can be seen singing "Bavra Mann Dekhna Chala" along with other protestors at Carter Road.

In another video, an elderly man can be seen enthusiastically dancing as protestors around him raise slogans:

The Italian protest song, Bella Ciao, which was made popular by Netflix's 'Money Heist' was given a desi twist as protestors sang a Hindi version of it:

I fkn love Bombay and the people showing up for protests man :') 3/n pic.twitter.com/e89dCA1fpF — 💦 drimk water pls 🌈 (@maggiandafsauce) December 31, 2019

Puns, innuendos and sly jibes were galore at the Mumbai protests. Here are some of the wittiest posters we came across on social media:

SKJSJSJSJ IM LOSING MY MIND I LOVE MUMBAI SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/oDl3oFfhEr — i do not wish to be perceived (@ezmilIers) January 6, 2020

2:30 AM Gateway of India, Bombay pic.twitter.com/qnreeLRPk2 — Sritam Das (@SritamDa) January 5, 2020

