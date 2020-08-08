'Quite Multi-faceted': Emraan Hashmi as Jack Sparrow and Spiderman in Viral Fan Edit is a Hit

Fans often express their love for their favourite celebrities by making various things from them. This can range from photo collages, sketches, and whatnot.

Recently, an Emraan Hashmi fan made a video of the actor. The twist in this video is that he has used a reface app with which he has put Emraan’s face on various lead actors of different Hollywood films including Spiderman and Pirates of the Caribbean.

For the background music, he has used a track titled ‘Toh Phir Aao’ from Emraan’s film Awarapan. Sharing the clip, Mohammad Ahsamuddin said, “Is there anything which @therealemraan can't do?”

The actor too himself has shared this video on his Twitter handle. He said, “Quite multi-faceted must say. Don’t miss Mr. sins in the end”.

His fans and followers on the micro-blogging site have had some hilarious reactions. Take a look at some of them:

Meanwhile, Ahsamuddin has also created another video using the reface app. In this video, he has put Emraan’s face on the iconic Hulk.

In this clip also he has used a track from the film Awarapan. The song in the background is titled, ‘Tera Mera Rishta’.

What do you think of Hashmi's iconic recreations?