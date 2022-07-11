'Qwitter': Elon Musk Brutally Roasted After Backing Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Tesla Chief Elon Musk on Friday announced that he will not go ahead with the $44 billion deal of buying Twitter. The decision was made after the microblogging site refused to provide him with concrete data on fake accounts or bots. Amid all this chaos, Tweeple left no chance to roast the billionaire. Musk has been receiving a lot of criticism since he made his decision. “BREAKING NEWS: Rather than get sued by Twitter, Elon Musk has decided to leave earth, colonize Mars, and start his new Social Media empire there. It’s going to be called “Martyr,” wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few tweets:

BREAKING NEWS: Rather than get sued by Twitter, Elon Musk has decided to leave earth, colonize Mars, and start his new Social Media empire there. It's going to be called "Martyr". — Derrick is PRO CHOICE♎ #BLM 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@Spawn_03) July 9, 2022

Breaking! Sources say that Elon Musk will now acquire Truth Social and call it Qwitter. — Captain Obvious (@TheFungi669) July 9, 2022

So when Elon Musk pretended to buy Twitter and exclaimed “anything that comes out in the next few weeks is a political hit-job” — was all to cover up for having twins with his employee? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 8, 2022

You might think that Elon Musk backing out of a $44 bIllini Twitter deal is bad, but it’s nothing compared to when he backed out of his $6 billion promise to the UN to help solve world hunger. — Read Wobblies and Zapatistas (@JoshuaPotash) July 8, 2022

BREAKING: Elon Musk has announced he's pulling out of his Twitter deal in order to spend more time with his ego. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 8, 2022

The billionaire notified the decision in an US SEC filing, accusing the social media company of breaching “multiple provisions of the agreement”. However, Twitter’s board in a bid to still close the deal, said that it would sue Elon Musk to enforce the legal agreement. This comes after months of speculation with Musk suspending the Twitter deal, citing misinformation over fake accounts on the platform.

“Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement),” said the lawyers of the tech mogul in the SEC filing dated July 8, Sunday.

However, Twitter did not seem to be giving up so soon with the company’s chairman Bret Taylor taking to the microblogging platform to announce that it was taking legal action against Musk to enforce the deal. “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery,” said Taylor.

