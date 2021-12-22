R Madhavan's Netflix Show 'Decoupled' Called out for Being Islamophobic, Misogynistic

R Madhavan’s Netflix show ‘Decoupled’ is being called out for being Islamophobic, mysogynistic and casteist. A clip from the show, which features a man offering namaz and the lead actor, has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Madhavan entering a prayer room and exercising to relieve a back spasm. When the praying man objects to the activity and says that he should not be exercising in a prayer room, Madhavan strikes a yoga pose and starts chanting Sanskrit shlokas. Netizens feel that at a time when the tussle over offering namaz in Gurugram is making headlines, such scenes can further hurt the interests of Muslims.

Let’s see - Muslim man offering namaz at the designated spot, Hindu man mocking him with exercises (not allowed) and reverting to loudly chanting Sanskrit when told to knock it off and gloating because he “won” Yeah this isn’t humour - this is life for minorities in India. — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) December 20, 2021

Why do they want to deal with Muslims? are the Muslims not human beings? Do they not have the right to pray? This mockery of Muslims praying exemplifies the brahmanic mindset and hatred for Muslims. #apartheidindia #muslimlivesmatter #HumanRightsCommission #brahmanicindia #OIC https://t.co/cvfWzEKLcZ— Anis Alam Saeed (@1960AA) December 21, 2021

I've really liked Madhavan as an actor on a few occasions, hell, even had a crush on him.But is this is your target audience, @ActorMadhavan ? People who will use this clip to justify an apposition to namaaz? Extremely disappointing. https://t.co/gNO8R6WGBZ— Anwiti_ (@AnwitiSingh) December 21, 2021

He is intruding into what seems a designated Muslim prayer space to first exercise & then do his own prayer. How different is this from what’s happening in Gurgaon minus the sloganeering & police presence? https://t.co/3fXk4uy9OH— Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) December 20, 2021

#Decoupled is the worst casteist, colorist, ableist, misogynist, transphobic, fatphobic, and Islamophobic show ever. Shame on #Netflix and on everybody involved in this project.— Vigil Auntie (@shaistapatel) December 18, 2021

All the guts of these braves actors are reserved for showing suppressed minorities in bad light. #Islamophobia https://t.co/yXXN6qWrb1— Secular Indian (@Indians_secular) December 20, 2021

In delicate times like this, this is in very poor taste. I understand @ActorMadhavan is flexing his Brahmin muscles. But just imagine if the majority religion was praying and the minority did wat Madhavan did, would you have had the same reaction?— San-dee (@San_deeKa2Cents) December 21, 2021

Many fans of Madhavan are disappointed that the actor chose to work in this show written by novelist Manu Joseph. The show also stars Surveen Chawla.

