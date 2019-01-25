LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
R Madhavan's Transformation Memes for Upcoming Movie are All Kinds of Relatable

Maddy is prepping to portray the 77-year-old ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the upcoming biographical film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' which is also going to be his directorial debut.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Image credits: @Sassy_Soul_ / Twitter
Image credits: @Sassy_Soul_ / Twitter
Taking cue from the latest Internet fad, #10YearChallenge, Indians have taken their meme game to a whole new level by using actor R Madhavan's 'transformation' photos from the upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and giving it a hilarious before-and-after treatment.

For the uninitiated, Maddy is prepping to portray 77-year-old ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biographical film that is also going to be his directorial debut.

Madhavan has been constantly posting status updates on Instagram over the last few weeks, regarding the efforts of him and his team is putting into getting the ‘look’ right.

maddy

The posts about his makeover, which show Maddy with white hair and a beard, have been receiving a lot of praise online, with many actors and filmmakers congratulating him on undergoing a major transformation for his role.

However, Madhavan's transformation look also became fodder for memes for the funny people on Twitter, who juxtaposed a 'younger' Maddy next to the current one and gave it a hilarious twist.





































Even Madhavan approves!




