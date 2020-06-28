BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Raahi: Ritviz Teams up with Tinder to Create Music Video for Celebrating Pride Month Indoors

Musician Ritviz has collaborated with Tinder to come up with Pride Month 2020's anthem celebrating love | Image credit: Instagram

Musician Ritviz has collaborated with Tinder to come up with Pride Month 2020's anthem celebrating love | Image credit: Instagram

Pune-based musician Ritviz of 'Liggi' fame has come up with an anthem for the LGBTQIA community to celebrate Pride Month 2020.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
Share this:

Independent Pune-based musician Ritviz has teamed up with Tinder to come up with a new song and music video to celebrate Pride month 2020 indoors.

Even as cases of coronavirus and casualties from the virus continue to increase across the world, the musician along with dating app Tinder has come up with a new song to celebrate the rights of the LGBTQIA+ this July, which is celebrated as the global "Pride Month". The period is usually marked with public events, gathering and rallies across countries with lakhs of Queer participants as well as allied taking to the street in colourful costumes and rainbow coloured face paint and props celebrate love.

Ritviz's video comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has left Pride celebrations across the world glum and watered down. Taking to Instagram, Twitter India shared the song on June 27 with the video featuring ways to celebrate Pride Month while staying safe at home.

"There’s always a way to come together and celebrate," the video was captioned.

The song, titled Raahi, features the vocals of Ritviz, who also shared an update for the song on his Facebook page.

Within just a day, the video has been viewed nearly a million time. You can watch the video here.

Ritviz's last music video Liggi was a viral hit on YouTube. The video was produced by Jugaad Motion Pictures, the same production house has that has produced Raahi.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading