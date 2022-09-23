Rabale Cops Arrest 24-year-old Thief Who Roamed Naked With Oiled Body in Wee Hours

A 24-year-old man from Kalwa near Thane has been detained by Rabale police for attempting multiple thefts during wee hours. According to Hindustan Times, the thief would apply oil over his body before attempting the petty thefts and would also choose to roam stark naked. The cops were alerted after a CCTV footage of the man went viral on social media. Reportedly, he was spotted roaming in the narrow lanes of Digha. After the footage surfaced online, the residents of the area went into panic mode. For about four days, the CCTV clip did rounds on the internet before the thief was finally nabbed by Rabale cops.

The viral video alerted residents about the mischievous thief who stole valuables around the early morning after midnight. The senior police inspector of Rabale MIDC police station, Sudhir Patil, reportedly stated that it became crucial for the department to hunt down the thief due to the viral video. The cops aimed at relieving the build-up stress about the thief’s story. According to the inspector, the man was caught with the help of CCTV footage. He was traced down to be in Kalwa. “It was important for us to trace him as there was fear spread among the public. With the help of CCTV footage, we identified him and traced him to Kalwa,” said Sudhir Patil.

The report suggests that the notorious thief has about nine cases registered against him at the Kalwa police station. However, an FIR against the man is yet to be filed with the Rabale MIDC department. The cops revealed that the 24-year-old was diagnosed with dengue while he was detained and hence he is first receiving proper medical attention before the continuation of the investigation. Once declared medically fit, the cops will probe about how many thefts he has been involved in. He continued, “He was found to have dengue and hence he has been admitted to a hospital. Once discharged, we would find if he was involved in any of the thefts in Digha and arrest him accordingly.”

The modus operandi of the 24-year-old was to commute in the narrow chawl settlements to get his hands into any set of valuable material. He would roam naked to reportedly scare people. Meanwhile, the reason behind covering his body with oil was that it would enable him to slip away easily if got caught.

