Rabbit or Raven? Netizens Divided Over What 'Animal' It Is In Viral Video
'The optical illusion came to life' said one user.
Image Credits: Screenshots from video.
Is it a rabbit or a raven?
That’s the mystery netizens are trying to solve, courtesy the latest optical illusion to go viral on social media.
Twitter can’t figure out if an animal being petted in a video posted by Daniel Quintana, a senior researcher in biological psychiatry at the University of Oslo in Norway, is a black rabbit or a raven.
If you watch the video closely, you might find yourself confused.
Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP— Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019
The video has racked up over 7 million views already and drawn thousands of comments.
This is scissors— Nick Simmonds (@Diacritic) August 19, 2019
I don’t know... The beak seems too curved for a crow. But if it is, I would definitely love to have a pet crow like that!— Cristina Zogmaister (@czogmaister) August 18, 2019
Raven. pic.twitter.com/XlgEnJKtZE— TravellingMan (@SJJB55) August 19, 2019
a bunnie with feathery fur— KathyStephen#ProEU (@KathyELStephen) August 20, 2019
Bro this is Pelipper pic.twitter.com/oJ3tQLRg09— YUNGXOBRO-DRAGONSINOFWRATH (@Thtkid_Jose) August 20, 2019
First I thought it was a bird, then I thought it was a rabbit, then I had to put the phone against my eye to realize “oh snip snap scallywaps, that’s a cat”♂️— Dom Who’s Sane (@DomWhosSane) August 21, 2019
Many were reminded of the viral bunny/duck optical illusion.
The optical illusion came to life, it's official, someone has a magic pen!!! pic.twitter.com/EDX84LTzT8— Keisha Renee (@Broadwaybandit5) August 20, 2019
Quintana told CNET that he had posted the video on Twitter after spotting it on a tweet sent by photo service Imgur. "The static bird/rabbit illusion is well-known within psychology and philosophy, so when I saw a video, I thought it would be interesting to share it,” he was quoted as saying.
Quintana said that although it was “fairly clear that the video was of a bird…,” he had deliberately posted the video with a cheeky caption. "I made the rabbit comment to prime readers into thinking it was actually a rabbit, to give it a fighting chance at least," he said, adding, "When you only see the beak in your peripheral vision, it really seems like they're ears. Without this misleading cue, I thought most people would have seen a bird."
Quintana said he was “pretty confident” that animal in the video was a “white-necked raven, but I'm not a corvid expert so I can't say this with 100 percent certainty."
Previous optical illusions to leave netizens scratching their heads include a “three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color.”
Another one involved a picture that resembled a beach on a stormy evening at first glance, but turned out to be something completely different after closer inspection.
