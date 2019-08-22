Rabbit or Raven? Netizens Divided Over What 'Animal' It Is In Viral Video

Is it a rabbit or a raven?

That’s the mystery netizens are trying to solve, courtesy the latest optical illusion to go viral on social media.

Twitter can’t figure out if an animal being petted in a video posted by Daniel Quintana, a senior researcher in biological psychiatry at the University of Oslo in Norway, is a black rabbit or a raven.

If you watch the video closely, you might find yourself confused.

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

The video has racked up over 7 million views already and drawn thousands of comments.

This is scissors — Nick Simmonds (@Diacritic) August 19, 2019

I don’t know... The beak seems too curved for a crow. But if it is, I would definitely love to have a pet crow like that! — Cristina Zogmaister (@czogmaister) August 18, 2019

a bunnie with feathery fur — KathyStephen#ProEU (@KathyELStephen) August 20, 2019

First I thought it was a bird, then I thought it was a rabbit, then I had to put the phone against my eye to realize “oh snip snap scallywaps, that’s a cat”‍♂️ — Dom Who’s Sane (@DomWhosSane) August 21, 2019

Many were reminded of the viral bunny/duck optical illusion.

The optical illusion came to life, it's official, someone has a magic pen!!! pic.twitter.com/EDX84LTzT8 — Keisha Renee (@Broadwaybandit5) August 20, 2019

Quintana told CNET that he had posted the video on Twitter after spotting it on a tweet sent by photo service Imgur. "The static bird/rabbit illusion is well-known within psychology and philosophy, so when I saw a video, I thought it would be interesting to share it,” he was quoted as saying.

Quintana said that although it was “fairly clear that the video was of a bird…,” he had deliberately posted the video with a cheeky caption. "I made the rabbit comment to prime readers into thinking it was actually a rabbit, to give it a fighting chance at least," he said, adding, "When you only see the beak in your peripheral vision, it really seems like they're ears. Without this misleading cue, I thought most people would have seen a bird."

Quintana said he was “pretty confident” that animal in the video was a “white-necked raven, but I'm not a corvid expert so I can't say this with 100 percent certainty."

Previous optical illusions to leave netizens scratching their heads include a “three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color.”

Another one involved a picture that resembled a beach on a stormy evening at first glance, but turned out to be something completely different after closer inspection.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.