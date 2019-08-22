Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Rabbit or Raven? Netizens Divided Over What 'Animal' It Is In Viral Video

'The optical illusion came to life' said one user.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rabbit or Raven? Netizens Divided Over What 'Animal' It Is In Viral Video
Image Credits: Screenshots from video.
Loading...

Is it a rabbit or a raven?

That’s the mystery netizens are trying to solve, courtesy the latest optical illusion to go viral on social media.

Twitter can’t figure out if an animal being petted in a video posted by Daniel Quintana, a senior researcher in biological psychiatry at the University of Oslo in Norway, is a black rabbit or a raven.

If you watch the video closely, you might find yourself confused.

The video has racked up over 7 million views already and drawn thousands of comments.

Many were reminded of the viral bunny/duck optical illusion.

Quintana told CNET that he had posted the video on Twitter after spotting it on a tweet sent by photo service Imgur. "The static bird/rabbit illusion is well-known within psychology and philosophy, so when I saw a video, I thought it would be interesting to share it,” he was quoted as saying.

Quintana said that although it was “fairly clear that the video was of a bird…,” he had deliberately posted the video with a cheeky caption. "I made the rabbit comment to prime readers into thinking it was actually a rabbit, to give it a fighting chance at least," he said, adding, "When you only see the beak in your peripheral vision, it really seems like they're ears. Without this misleading cue, I thought most people would have seen a bird."

Quintana said he was “pretty confident” that animal in the video was a “white-necked raven, but I'm not a corvid expert so I can't say this with 100 percent certainty."

Previous optical illusions to leave netizens scratching their heads include a “three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color.”

Another one involved a picture that resembled a beach on a stormy evening at first glance, but turned out to be something completely different after closer inspection.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram