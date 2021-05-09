Rabindranath Tagore's 160th Birthday Celebrated on Twitter with Rare, Old Photos and Poetry

The weekend marked the 25th of Baisakh in the Bangali calendar along with the 160th birth anniversary of poet laureate and one of the brightest intellectuals from the state of West Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore. The day is annually marked by festivities, especially in Bengal where artistic performances choreographed to the tunes of Tagore’s poetry, music (Ranbindrasengeet) accompanied with the style of dance typically associated with it set the tone for the day’s celebrations. In view of restrictions due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, this year’s celebrations have been rather muted. But while in-person activities faced a dampener, social media was lit with wishes and tributes to the ‘Kobiguru’.

While some shared old or unseen images of Tagore along with various influential personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, other shared quotes from his poems and lists of his most influential works on the microblogging site Twitter.

Take a look at some photographs of Literature Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the anniversary of his 160th birthday.#Tagore160 pic.twitter.com/qn2qJx4vZb— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) May 7, 2021

Rabindranath Tagore In His Younger Days pic.twitter.com/oYSGKnYYxb— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 7, 2021

"Jana Gana Mana" (Bengali: [ɟənə gəɳə mənə]) is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the #NobelPrize in Literature in 1913.Pictured: An English translation of Jana Gana Mana by Tagore#Tagore160 pic.twitter.com/oRWGdCncmL — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) May 7, 2021

Gurudev #RabindranathTagore with his son Rathindranath Tagore, Daughter-in-law Pratima Devi & C F Andrews. pic.twitter.com/EEjV3xWQq5— Ancient History (@VisionHistory) May 7, 2021

#RabindranathTagore, in his home Punashch with Bapu and Ba . pic.twitter.com/gjaKu3AGDh— Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) May 7, 2021

1924 :: Rabindranath Tagore With Writer Victoria Ocampo In Argentina pic.twitter.com/mi0yWevm8C— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 7, 2021

Humble tribute to our Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary (25th বৈশাখ) 🙏#RabindraJayanti pic.twitter.com/79LzmRWaa2— Anushmita.😷 (@anushmita7) May 9, 2021

On #RabindraJayanti, read—in full—#RabindranathTagore's essay on nationalism, which we have carried."My countrymen will gain truly their India by fighting against that education which teaches them that a country is greater than the ideals of humanity."https://t.co/HIUI6SGr7l pic.twitter.com/4Az4fqmAeY — Indian History Collective (@IndianHistory_C) May 9, 2021

The pain of dwelling on the wrongs done to us by other people far exceeds the little bit of pleasure we derive from condemning others for their guilt. ~ Chokher BaliBy Rabindranath Tagore pic.twitter.com/wzCff6HrvP — Anu✨ (@IamBongAnu) May 9, 2021

"Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky." Rabindranath Tagore pic.twitter.com/BDdaQ6A6Vt— irina93 (@irina9316) May 8, 2021

#RabindraJayanti wishes* Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose & #RabindranathTagore at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mahajati Sadan * Tagore with Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay on the eve of latter's 57th birthday celebration on 15th Sept 1933 organized at the #Kolkata Town Hall pic.twitter.com/9cYEluqzSk — Ancient History (@VisionHistory) May 9, 2021

A beautiful poem by Nobel laureate Sir #RabindranathTagore .When I'm dead.Your tears will flowBut I won't knowCry with me now instead.You will send flowers,But I won't seeSend them now insteadYou'll say words of praiseBut I won't hear.— Sudip Roy Barman (@SudipRoyBarman1) May 9, 2021

A video from his 1930 visit to Moscow was widely shared.

Today is Rabindranath Tagore's Birth Anniversary, the 25th day of Boishakh or Pachishe Boishakh as it is known in Bengali. We Celebrate #RabindraJayantiFaith Is The Bird That Feels The Light When The Dawn Is Still Dark.- Rabindranath Tagore. pic.twitter.com/qOXU6PmpZp — Rupesh Ghosh (@Rupesh__Ghosh) May 9, 2021

Tagore was a playwright, philosopher, composer and poet. He had won the Nobel prize for literature. The prime minister also paid tributes to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale and celebrated warrior-king Maharana Pratap, both of whom were born on this day. On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his wishes for Tagore.

Paying tributes to the man of many talents, Modi tweeted, “On Tagore Jayanti, I bow to the great Gurudev Tagore. May his exemplary ideals keep giving us strength and inspiration to build the India he dreamt of".

