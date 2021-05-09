buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Buzz»Rabindranath Tagore's 160th Birthday Celebrated on Twitter with Rare, Old Photos and Poetry
3-MIN READ

Rabindranath Tagore's 160th Birthday Celebrated on Twitter with Rare, Old Photos and Poetry

Rabindranath Tagore | Image credit: Twitter/The Nobel Prize

Rabindranath Tagore | Image credit: Twitter/The Nobel Prize

On poet-Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 160th birth anniversary, social media was lit with tributes and wishes for the Bengali stalwart playwright, novelist and artist.

The weekend marked the 25th of Baisakh in the Bangali calendar along with the 160th birth anniversary of poet laureate and one of the brightest intellectuals from the state of West Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore. The day is annually marked by festivities, especially in Bengal where artistic performances choreographed to the tunes of Tagore’s poetry, music (Ranbindrasengeet) accompanied with the style of dance typically associated with it set the tone for the day’s celebrations. In view of restrictions due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, this year’s celebrations have been rather muted. But while in-person activities faced a dampener, social media was lit with wishes and tributes to the ‘Kobiguru’.

While some shared old or unseen images of Tagore along with various influential personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, other shared quotes from his poems and lists of his most influential works on the microblogging site Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

A video from his 1930 visit to Moscow was widely shared.

Tagore was a playwright, philosopher, composer and poet. He had won the Nobel prize for literature. The prime minister also paid tributes to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale and celebrated warrior-king Maharana Pratap, both of whom were born on this day. On his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his wishes for Tagore.

Paying tributes to the man of many talents, Modi tweeted, “On Tagore Jayanti, I bow to the great Gurudev Tagore. May his exemplary ideals keep giving us strength and inspiration to build the India he dreamt of".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 09, 2021, 15:42 IST