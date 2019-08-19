Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Raccoon Apprehended for Committing Snack ‘Burglary’ at US School

A photo showed the raccoon guiltily looking outside from the machine’s dispenser.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Raccoon Apprehended for Committing Snack ‘Burglary’ at US School
The racoon inside a vending machine in Pine Ridge High School, US. (Facebook)
Loading...

A raccoon had apparently made itself at home after sneaking into a school vending machine in Florida, United States.

Officers from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office “apprehended” the raccoon from the Pine Ridge High School in Deltona last Wednesday.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the police said in a cheeky Facebook post alongside pictures showing the animal resting between shelves of fruit gummies.

Another photo showed the raccoon guiltily looking outside from the machine’s dispenser.

The police said the vending machine was wheeled out on a dolly to an area where the raccoon set off on his “next adventure” after a “little encouragement.”

The post has collected thousands of likes, shares and comments.

“So glad this little bandit didn’t earn a day in court! Run free little critter...” one Facebook user joked.

“Did y’all take the snacks from the vending machine as “evidence”?” asked another.

Several others were appreciative of the manner in which the police and animal control officials had dealt with the situation.

“Can we just take a moment to thank Deputy Danny Clifton and Animal Control? How often do we hear of a government agency being so compassionate to a raccoon? Rarely. High five, big hugs, and wow, just thank you for turning the little one free.”

The Kansas City Star reported that although it was unclear how long the raccoon had “apparently made itself at home” inside the machine.

Earlier this year, a raccoon was caught taking a nap inside a man’s truck after gorging on his lunch in British Columbia, Canada.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram