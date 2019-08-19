Raccoon Apprehended for Committing Snack ‘Burglary’ at US School

A raccoon had apparently made itself at home after sneaking into a school vending machine in Florida, United States.

Officers from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office “apprehended” the raccoon from the Pine Ridge High School in Deltona last Wednesday.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the police said in a cheeky Facebook post alongside pictures showing the animal resting between shelves of fruit gummies.

Another photo showed the raccoon guiltily looking outside from the machine’s dispenser.

The police said the vending machine was wheeled out on a dolly to an area where the raccoon set off on his “next adventure” after a “little encouragement.”

The post has collected thousands of likes, shares and comments.

“So glad this little bandit didn’t earn a day in court! Run free little critter...” one Facebook user joked.

“Did y’all take the snacks from the vending machine as “evidence”?” asked another.

Several others were appreciative of the manner in which the police and animal control officials had dealt with the situation.

“Can we just take a moment to thank Deputy Danny Clifton and Animal Control? How often do we hear of a government agency being so compassionate to a raccoon? Rarely. High five, big hugs, and wow, just thank you for turning the little one free.”

The Kansas City Star reported that although it was unclear how long the raccoon had “apparently made itself at home” inside the machine.

Earlier this year, a raccoon was caught taking a nap inside a man’s truck after gorging on his lunch in British Columbia, Canada.

He snoozes, one of our team members loses! This little bandit got caught taking a nap - and someone's lunch - in one of our vans in #Burnaby this weekend. pic.twitter.com/3Nhwiv3Tea — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 11, 2019

