Rachel is Greed, Monica is Pride. How Friends Characters Represent 7 Deadly Sins

The popular sitcom Friends owes a lot to its passionate fan base for making it so iconic. The popularity of the show continues to grow years after the finale. In addition to many interesting discussions, which have contributed to the popularity of the show, a few epic theories explained by loyal fans are unmissable. One of the most interesting fan theories recasts the characters as the seven deadly sins namely lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride. Fans took a more in-depth approach to develop this particular Friends theory. Let’s take a look:

Ross is Wrath

Stereotypical, mild-mannered paleontology professor Ross Geller has anger issues thanks to his short temper. However, neurotic he tends to be more often than not his rage moments are hilarious to others. Ross expects everyone else to conform to his own standards and his rage fueled freak was the chief contributor for being placed on leave from the museum. No one can forget the moist maker Thanksgiving sandwich moment. Ross was obsessed with his sandwich and was infuriated after it was stolen. He often lashed out at his near ones letting his anger get the better of him.

Rachel is Greed

It definitely comes as no surprise as it seems that writers wanted the fans to know about Rachel’s greed giving her a Green surname. She led a wealthy and spoiled life for most of her growing years. Rachel quite fit in the spoiled rich girl persona and could not completely get rid of her materialistic ways across seasons. It was hard for Rachel to dispose of her daddy's credit cards in an attempt to be financially independent. She is often seen shopping and feels sad when she is out of resources.

Chandler is Sloth

Chandler’s job is mainly why he is a sloth. Many can argue that he has a stable career and good money but Chandler often expresses his disinterest in his profession and constantly complains about it. He doesn’t want to quit as he is attached to his old comfort zone. After a long eight season run, Chandler finally does make a career change. In order to achieve the career shift, he puts a lot of stress on Monica.

Monica is Pride

Her type-A personality, stubbornness and her competitive nature all points to Monica’s pride, deeply embedded in her. She strives to be the best and cannot handle her ego being injured. She hates to lose and people who are smart do not disagree with her. Her obsessive cleanliness is also a manifestation of her need to flaunt. Monica is so confident in her abilities that she bets her own apartment against Chandler and Joey.

Joey is Gluttony

Joey doesn’t share food, remember? One thing the man can do is hog. Eating is like Joey’s calling often overpowering his lustful tendencies. His love for food beats his love for women by a mile. Joey can consume copious amounts and even ate up an entire Thanksgiving turkey cooked by Monica once. Joey also mentioned how his date went bad because the girl ate some of his food.

Phoebe is Lust

Outlandish and free-spirited, Phoebe is fairly balanced in her life - except her physical desires. She holds no qualms in admitting that she likes using sexuality as a weapon. Often the most overtly sexual in the group, Phoebe makes others feel awkward by taking advantage of her flirtatious side. She doesn’t shy to put her feminine charm to effect. Phoebe has a complicated dating history and once dated two men at the same time as she did not want to give up one of them.

Gunther is Envy

Poor Gunther. The barista Gunther, who is head-over-heels in love with Rachel, gets hopelessly jealous of her many suitors. He attempted to declare his love on many occasions to Rachel who never really seems to notice him. Gunther obviously wanted to include himself in the titular group of friends. He's not a part of the group but watches all of them gather and hang out at the coffee shop.