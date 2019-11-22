'Racist and Islamopobic': Man Brutally Attacks Hijab Wearing Pregnant Woman in Australia
The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) said on Thursday the man was heard 'yelling anti-Islamic hate speech at the victim and her friends."'
Image credit: Twitter (screengrab)
A Sydney man has been charged for punching and stomping on a heavily pregnant woman unprovoked, in what was described as an "Islamophobic" attack by a leading Australian Islamic association.
Shocking security camera footage showed a man approaching a table of three women wearing headscarves as they chatted at a cafe in the city's west on Wednesday.
Seemingly without provocation, the 43-year-old suspect is seen lunging over the table to attack a 31-year-old woman, who police said is 38 weeks pregnant.
This is how real terrorists looks like, This is how you treat a lady? A pregnant women! You fucking son of a bitch. This needs to be viral. You fuckin @Australia Do something. Christians are real terrorists. pic.twitter.com/PtB3p3Ccgj— Baegum (@Malaai___) November 22, 2019
After several frenzied punches, the woman fell to the ground and was stamped on, before bystanders wrestled the assailant away.
Police said a suspect has been charged with "assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray" and denied bail.
They declined to comment on the attacker's motives, but left open the possibility of additional charges being laid against him.
The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) said on Thursday the man was heard "yelling anti-Islamic hate speech at the victim and her friends."
"This was clearly a racist and Islamophobic attack and we expect it to be treated as such," said AFIC president Rateb Jneid.
"If it were not for the brave actions of these members of the community in stopping the assault the victim may very well have sustained much more serious injuries," said police inspector Luke Sywenkyj.
The woman was taken to hospital following the attack and discharged, the police said on Friday.
A recent report by researchers at Charles Sturt University found Islamophobia in Australia was "a continuous phenomenon" and women wearing a headscarf are especially at risk.
Of 113 female victims who reported being physically intimidated or harassed, researchers found 96 percent were wearing a headscarf
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Why Pink Ball?' Questions Desis are Googling Ahead of Historic India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test
- In Pics: Freida Pinto Announces Engagement to Photographer Cory Tran, Says All Makes Sense Now
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- 'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it
- Nagarjuna's Comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has Send Twitter in Frenzy