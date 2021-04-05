Racist, Anti-mask Couple Thrown Out of Flight, Video of Cheering Passengers and Crew Goes Viral

Since the start of the pandemic, anti-maskers have been causing mayhem around the world as they feel their freedom is being taken away. Despite the pandemic claiming millions of lives, there are people who are still not on board with mask guidelines, depiyte being ridiculed. Recently, a couple was removed from a flight for not complying with the airline’s safety protocols and not only refusing to wear masks but also being racist. The entire plane seemed to break put in dane once the couple were thrown out of the plane. The latest incident was reported via a TikTok post by a person named Brendon Edler.

The viral video showed an airline staff requesting two passengers onboard a Southwest Airlines flight to wear their face masks at all times. An unidentified woman can be seen arguing with a crew member and soon other passengers yell asking the couple to get off the plane. The woman angrily accuses the employees saying, “Are you seriously telling them that I didn’t put my mask on when you asked me to? You are a liar.’ While she continues her arguments, evidently disturbed passengers start screaming, “Get out.” “That’s what happens when you don’t say you’re sorry," someone can be heard saying. The woman before exiting expressed her reaction by turning around and sticking her middle finger up at others reacting with applause.

Though the woman was seen wearing a mask in the video, the “federal law requires each person to wear a mask throughout the flight, including during boarding and deplaning.” The couple was eventually escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight for not following the rules. Newsweek reported that after the anti-mask couple was removed from the plane, the employee started clapping and cheering. As soon as the couple were out of sight, the flight attendant reached the middle of the aisle and broke into an impromptu dance.

The video went viral as soon as it was shared online. On TikTok, as well as on other social media platforms such as YouTube. Netizens expressed their appreciation to the flight crew’s efforts. Insider contacted Southwest for further details on the situation. “It’s clear when you buy the ticket, no comply go bye bye,” a comment on the video reads. A Southwest Airlines spokesperson provided information on its mask-wearing policy saying, “We communicate the face-covering mandate to all customers at multiple touchpoints throughout the travel journey."