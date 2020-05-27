Racist Donald Trump Trolls Joe Biden for ‘Racist’ Voter Remark With 'Coffin Dance' Meme

US President Donald Trump is a hoarder of memes. Remember when Trump cameoed as Ranveer Singh in 'Malhari' song from movie Bajirao Mastani?

Trump also likes to kick up controversy every so often. Going by recent history, the US President is pretty much clueless about the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in his country. He wants to free his country from lockdown but he's popping the much debated, ill-advised hydroxychloroquine pills. A session or two of golf also keeps him fit as America crosses 1 lakh COVID-19 related deaths - most in the world.

Despite being surrounded by a sea of criticism, Trump, on Tuesday, decided to shift the focus and attention to White House hopeful Joe Biden by trolling him with a viral "coffin dance" meme.

Biden recently found himself in a spot for telling a black radio host that African-Americans "ain't black" if they were unsure who to support in November's election, sparking accusations of racism. He made the remark during an interview with popular syndicated radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.

Biden acknowledged his goof-up for the tone-deaf comparison. "I shouldn't have been such a wise guy. I shouldn't have been so cavalier," Biden later said on a call with black business leaders, after the remarks sparked uproar.

"I have never, ever taken the African-American community for granted," he told members of the Black Chamber of Commerce, according to reporters on the call.

But Trump latched onto the opportunity to bring Biden down and bid goodbye to his presidential run with a viral funeral video - a meme that resurrected during the pandemic and Kim Jong Un's mysterous disappearance.

The original video shot by BBC back in 2017 shows the ancient tradition of Ghana - pallbearers doing a cheerful dance and bidding goodbye to the departed with fervour and joy.

Ironically, Trump has been accused of racism on numerous occasions in the past.

Most recently, Trump decided to counter the virus with racist, xenophobic remarks.

On Twitter, posting a tweet he called the COVID-19 a 'Chinese virus' - a tweet that still exists on his feed till date.