Racist Man Wears Ku Klux Klan Hood as Face Mask in US, Twitter Slams it as 'Symbol of Hate'

In an alarming incident of racism, a customer in one of San Diego's supermarkets in the Unites States was blasted for wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood to conform to the need of wearing face masks in public. The incident has provoked harsh rebuke from people and leaders.

A person in the Vons supermarket company in Santee, was spotted having worn the white KKK hood and he refused to remove it until very shortly before he left the grocery store, sending everyone in a state of shock.

According to reports, the white supremacist, who was middle-aged and has long-hair, hasn't been identified yet and the market's spokesperson too expressed his vexation at this 'inflammatory method of wearing face mask'. "This was a disturbing incident for our associates and customers, and we are reviewing with our team how to best handle such inappropriate situations in the future,” he said.

Santee Mayor John Minto in a joint statement with the city council also condemned the incident and termed it a "symbol of hatred". He also extended his gratitude to all those who came forward to "curtail this sad reminder of intolerance".

The images of the grocery shopper from the store went viral on social media with people expressing their disbelief towards such an act of utter disgrace.

According to the Times of San Diego, a woman who also pictured this man, said that an old man on a wheelchair passed by the mask clad person and even saluted him.

As per a journalist, San Diego has had a history of "white supremacists and skinhead activities that has earned many the name of 'Klantee'".