Racist Woman Accuses South Asian Neighbour of 'Forcing' Her Son to Eat ‘Baingan ki Sabzi’

A South-Asian woman was left aghast after her neighbour alleged that she forced the latter’s son to eat ‘ethnic food.’ The woman shared the whole incident, step by step, on her Reddit account. According to the post, the argument unfolded after the mother, given the pseudonym Linda, asked her neighbour to take care of her 7-year-old son as she had to attend an important meeting. She dropped her son at the neighbour’s place with a lunchbox, containing sandwiches and juice. Linda also directed the volunteer babysitter that her son was allergic to almonds therefore he should not be given sweets.

As per a report in the Independent, after the mother left, the neighbour went on to prepare lunch for herself in which she cooked baingan ki sabzi (aubergine curry) and roti. When the 7-year-old asked her whether he can taste it, she didn’t refuse and the child “ended up loving it and ate 2 rotis.”

After finishing off her meeting, Linda picked up her son and thanking the neighbour returned home. But the very next day she showed up at her doorstep, fumed upon learning that his son ate ethnic food, and accused the neighbour of sabotaging her plan of transiting her son into a vegan lifestyle.

The neighbour further in her Reddit post wrote how she tried to convince the mother that the food was healthy and vegan-friendly or else her son would not have eaten it. “But she was in no mood to listen,” the neighbour added.

“Linda called me an a**hole for feeding other kids without the parents’ permission and I kind of feel like one,” she added.

The Reddit post has 96% upvotes and around 3000 comments, Redditors called Linda’s behaviour rude and baseless.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here