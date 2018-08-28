Radhika Apte Had the 'Apt' Response to Trolls Critical of Her Omnipresence on Netflix



*Netflix office*

Director : we have to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui



Producer : book his dates



Director : and Radhika Apte



Producer : we have booked her years



— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2018

When you open Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PrHbsidvKM — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 27, 2018



radhika apte behaves like we're all collectively responsible for her breakup

— shooti (@shrutithenaik) July 6, 2018

Radhika Apte always has the expression of a person whose phone was recently stolen. — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) July 8, 2018



*Radhika Apte smiles while looking at her phone*

Parents: Beta sab theek toh hai na? — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) July 10, 2018

Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai. pic.twitter.com/H5vAI81qMG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018



Ali Saeed refused to give an aptitude test. He was too Ghoul for school.

— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

The role of Aamir on this comment is also played by Radhika Apte. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

Radhika Apte clearly knows how to take criticism, and also knows how to respond to them.Netflix India has become synonymous with Radhika Apte, or that's what most users who have been hooked to the new shows have been saying. With three releases this year -- Kalindi in Lust Stories, RAW agent Anjali Mathur in Sacred Games, and Nida Rahim in Ghoul, Apte has become a regular fixture on the online streaming giant.And, with frequent appearances on Netflix, the platform has been subjected to online ridicule for Apte's seeming omnipresence in every Indian show it has to offer.Apte, on the other hand, has been criticised for her 'similar' and 'annoyed' expressions in every role she has portrayed on Netflix.And, it seems like, all the memes made on social media have reached the culprits. On Monday, the actress teamed up with Netflixbut this time to release a spoof video Omnipresent taking a dig at herself. Yep."As an artist, I really like to push the envelope. You want to do work that really challenges you. So, when Netflix came to me with another offer, I was a bit reluctant," Apte notes.But Netflix and director Vikramaditya Motwane made her an offer she couldn't refuse."Vid calls me one day and says that Radhika what if you play every character in this film. That got my attention. Because that is a challenge I cannot turn down," she adds. From playing a repressed villager to a virtuous social activist to a corporate oppressor, Apte is literally playing every character in her 'next venture'.Netflix India, known for its strong Twitter game, released the video on the microblogging site and didn't disappoint the users.The memes don't seem to be dying any soon.But Netflix India didn't stop there. They also released a poster of the Radlix Original Film Omnipresent that stars Radhika Apte (obviously). Apte has also written, directed and given music to the movie. Oh, btw, the poster was also made by her.