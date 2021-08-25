The Covid-19 lockdown has affected people in different ways. With most people being locked down on account of being told to follow social isolation, unlikely friendships with people from from vastly different backgrounds, age groups or even pets have been the highlight of the past one and half years. In a similar vein, a finance professional Radhika Sonawane, from Pune has also made a lot of winged friends in the past year or so during the COVID-induced lockdown. Over a dozen parrots daily fly into Radhika’s rented apartment whom she feeds and takes care of daily.

Radhika told news agency ANI that she believes the birds have developed a special bond with her now.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Radhika Sonawane, a finance professional from Pune is visited by more than a dozen winged friends every day pic.twitter.com/wsM2KFPQhy— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

“Earlier, Indian ringneck parakeet used to come but later on Alexandrine parakeet started coming here in large numbers. They come here every day. There is some kind of bond I have developed with them," Radhika said.

Radhika gives the bird a place to perch on for a long time during the day and she also feeds them with her own hand.

“I started observing from their timing to what they eat. Eventually, they started trusting and coming here. Many of them prefer hand-feeding too," she told the agency. She has also installed some small hanging birds and bird feeders for the birds who come every day. Looking at the kind of bonding she shares with the birds, Radhika says she will now have to think things through when she will be travelling.

Such unique experiences often enrich our lives. In a recent video that went viral, it showed a man sharing the food on his plate with a bird. The two of them sat eating the meal together on a red plastic table. The Instagram reel was shared by a user named Megharaj Desale who said the benevolent human was his own father.

