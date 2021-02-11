Radioactivity, GLOF to Landslides: Top 5 Reasons Suggested for Uttarakhand Disaster

Last Sunday, a glacier burst in Uttarakhand sent the mountainous state into chaos after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off and swept away a hydroelectric dam and several houses. Rescue operations flung into swing full force but despite massive efforts, 28 persons have so far lost their lives in flash floods following glacier burst while 174 persons are still believed to be missing.

But even as rescue operations remain underway, another question has rocked the country and even rattled experts - What caused the glacier burst?

Since Sunday, several explanations have been put forth including climate change, human activities, and even radioactive substances have been blamed for the accident.

Here are all the prevalent explanations currently being reported in the media.

1. Climate Change

Glacial bursts are a relatively rare occurrence many experts think climate change may have contributed to the occurrence. Anjal Prakash, who is the Research Director and Adjunct Associate Professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, said prima facie this looks very much like a climate change event. "We need further analysis, weather reports and data to confirm if this indeed was the case. It's unlikely that this was a cloudburst since weather reports in Chamoli district show sunny weather till today with no record of precipitation," said Mohd. Farooq Azam.

2. Glacial Lake Outburst flood (GLOF)

Initially, experts a glacial break as the reason for the floods. A chunk of ice breaking into the river can cause flash floods. Authorities later deemed that it wasn't a glacial break but a glacial lake outburst flood as the reason for the flash floods in Chameli. A glacial lake outburst flood occurs after a glacial lake bursts due to retreating glaciers. Breaking or a breach in the boundaries of these glacial lakes may cause flash floods in lower regions of the mountain. This, however, was disputed by some who claimed there was no known evidence of a glacial lake in the region.

3. Glacial Calving

The Geological Survey of India earlier in the week said that the glacial outburst had been caused by glacial calving. According to the report, glacial calving occurred in the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga area and not a glacial break as was initially suggested by authorities on Sunday or even GLOF that was suggested after that. GSI chief Dinesh Gupta was reported by NDTV as saying, "Post this devastation, we'll again constitute a committee as it's too early to predict regarding the cause of the incident. Prima facie, it's glacial calving at the highest altitude in Rishiganga and Dhauliganga area and the upper reaches of that."

4. Radioactivity

Residents of Raini village, one of the areas that suffered maximum damage, are convinced the disaster was caused by a radioactive device buried in the snow. According to a report in The Times of India, the Indian army attempted to mount a nuclear-powered surveillance device atop Nand Devi in 1965 but failed to do so due to a blizzard that hit the soldiers carrying it. The device was left in the snow at the base camp and was never retrieved. Locals of Raini believe that somewhere in the snow, the device has been emanating heat that triggered the disaster.

5. Landslide

On Monday, scientists who studied the event from satellite images claimed that the cause for the flash floods was not a glacier burst or GLOF but a landslide, The Print reported. It could have been caused by the breaking of a steep, hanging tip of the Nanda Devi glacier which broke off and caused a landslide which is likely to cause flash floods. Scientists have yet to completely exclude the GLOF angle, even if no traces of a glacial lake in the area shown in satellite images and many feel it is essential to reach the spot and conduct further examinations to ascertain what really happened.