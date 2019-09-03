Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019

Another heartwarming moment from US Open: Rafael Nadal rescues crying little fan from crowd, signs baseball cap

The US Open 2019 has given fans plenty of reasons to admire their favorite tennis stars even more. Days after reigning women’s champion Naomi Osaka won hearts online for hugging an overwhelmed young admirer, it was three-time champion Rafael Nadal turn to steal the show with a sweet off-field gesture.

On Friday, the Spaniard was giving autographs ahead of his match in the third round of the tournament against Korea’s Hyeon Chung when he spotted a boy crying amid a crowd of jostling teenagers. The tennis star was seen comforting the boy after lifting him up from the stands before signing his basketball cap.

Shared on Twitter by the official account of US Open, the poignant moment touched the hearts of many Netizens.

Even the father of the child replied to the thread and said the tennis star just earned another fan.

@RafaelNadal that was my son you saved. He already idolizes you. Now you’re his hero too! Thank you! Best of luck at the US Open! — jsouyang (@jsouyang) August 31, 2019

The 33-year-old 18-time Grand Slam champion qualified for fourth round of US Open 2019 after beating Hyeon Chung on day six of the tournament by 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in New York.

Nadal will now face 2014 champion Marin Cilic.

Earlier, the US Open had shared a heartwarming moment between Naomi Osaka and a young fan.

The 21-year-old defending champion (women’s singles) was seen hugging a little girl who broke down into tears after seeing the tennis star up close.

