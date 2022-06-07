Rafael Nadal Wore this Million-dollar Watch While Scripting Tennis Victory, Fans are in Awe

Rafael Nadal registered a historic win at the French Open this week claiming his 14th title at Roland Garros. The tennis great is now the only man in the history of the sport to win 22 Grand Slams. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are both tied on 20. Nadal was seen wearing a Richard Mille watch during the French Open finals on Sunday. He continues the tradition of wearing the Swiss brand in major tournaments.

Nadal and Richard Mille, the chairman of the eponymous company, first met in 2008 at a time when he was averse to the idea of wearing a watch on court. According to the Swiss brand, “Nadal was reluctant and Richard had a lot of convincing to do before. Together, they developed the lightest tourbillon in the world at that time.”

Richard Mille designed a very light wrist watch for the player. The first time Mille presented his creation to Nadal, he was impressed with its feather-like weight. The brand’s website quotes Nadal, “Richard came to my house and showed me a model saying: ‘this is the watch that we made for you.’ The watch was in platinum so very heavy. I was very confused and didn’t realise that he was joking. As soon as I tried the real watch on, I loved it. We were on the same wavelength.” Nadal described the watch as a “second skin.”

Richard Mille released the RM 27-04 watch in 2020 to mark the 10-year anniversary of its partnership with Rafael Nadal. The watch weighed a scant 30 grams or one ounce, including the strap, and is billed as the lightest tourbillon in the world.

Tennis fans are in awe of the fact that Nadal chooses to wear a million-dollar watch while playing and winning grand slams. One of the users tweeted, “Rafael Nadal wears a million dollar Richard Mille watch whilst playing intense tennis.”

Another user wrote, “Been about a year since I got into Tennis and I’m still wrapping my head around the fact that Nadal wears Richard Mille’s during games. That’s very rich.”

The partnership between Nadal and Richard Mille has led to the creation of wide collection. The latest model worn by Nadal is the RM 27-04 Tourbillon.

