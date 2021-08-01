Woman Says 'Want Raghav, Not Electricity', AAP Leader's Hilarious Reply Wins Internet

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha, apart from being a popular face of the political party, has always enjoyed a fair share of attention from women. In the past, the party legislator has received marriage proposals on social media too, some of which have even got back some tongue-in-cheek responses from the man himself. In a similar manner, recently a Twitter user also did the same when replying to a social media comment.

Responding to a Twitter user’s comment asking people to vote for AAP in the Punjab assembly elections as the party’s manifesto promised free electricity, the woman said simply, “I want Raghav, not electricity”.

Her comment drew chuckles from, many who followed the interaction and also ended up getting the attention of the man himself.

Chadha replied to the tweet, saying he was not on the party’s manifesto but free electricity is. Getting right back to business of the election, the AAP lawmaker said, “I’m not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricty, 24×7. Can’t commit the same about myself though." He finished with a smile emoji, and dare we say to cushion the blow?!

I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is.Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricty, 24×7. Can’t commit the same about myself though 🙂 https://t.co/F0tqLLp1FL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 31, 2021

Chadha, who is the MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar constituency also shared a screenshot of the Twitter exchange on his Instagram handle later.

The AAP leader is often flooded by marriage proposals on social media and he often replies to to many of them. A couple years ago, a woman had proposed him on Twitter, replying to which the latter had taken a dig at the Modi government and said how it was not a right time to get married due to the faltering economy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here