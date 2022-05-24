'Raghu Ram' From That Iconic Roadies Parody Meme is Actually 'Panchayat' Director

Deepak Kumar Mishra is the director extraordinaire of comedy-drama Panchayat but chances are you know him from somewhere else as well. Some time ago, Mishra was also the face of the famous “I’m not interested yaar, mujhe sunna hi nahi hai” meme from that one famous TVF Roadies parody. A Twitter page called La Cinephile shared the trivia on the microblogging platform. It turned out that Mishra’s claim to fame is older than Amazon Prime’s Panchayat, older even than his iconic Raghu Ram impersonation. In the comments, some Twitter users even pointed out that Mishra played the role of an electrician in TVF’s Permanent Roommates as well. A Twitter user pointed out that Mishra also directed a season of Permanent Roommates. He may have also played a role in Kota Factory Season 1.

Remember this guy? He's Deepak Kumar Mishra the director of Panchayat. #panchayat2 pic.twitter.com/YAr2tQa19p — La Cinéphile (@TheCineprism) May 22, 2022

He also played the role of electrician in season 1 pic.twitter.com/NEsvCMz0j6 — Shub (@Sh_uub) May 22, 2022

Also directed second season of permanent roommates pic.twitter.com/hsuYRfMfKF — Nikhil (@Nick_2310_) May 22, 2022

Also acted in Kota Factory S1E1 opening scene pic.twitter.com/fZ0iiojmpF — Gareeb Joker (@badoombaa) May 22, 2022

All his roles and work as director at one side and his gaali wala rant at other… It has a separate fan base..lol — Harsh Joshi (@Harshpjoshi) May 22, 2022

I have always said TVF has given gems to OTT industry. — Ghasitey (Groot) (@fafdaisbae) May 22, 2022

After a long wait of two years, The Viral Fever aka TVF launched the second season of comedy series Panchayat. The much anticipated second season came with an equally entertaining plot as the first season. Not only were the character arcs given fresh curves, but the plotline was also more diversified, including a possible love angle. Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi, an MBA aspirant turned Panchayat secretary and his adventures in a village named Phulera. Resistant to situations at first, the story shows the deepening relations Abhishek develops with the village and its residents. The show, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, was initially scheduled to release on May 20, but then got released two days early on May 18.

