Rags to Riches: How This Thai Dog Became a Fashion Influencer from a Stray Canine

It was a typical rags to riches story for Thai dog Moo Ta who has now become a fashion influencer on Instagram.

On a fateful night in October earlier this month, a drunk Thai man named Yutthaphum Kaewekhem decided to take away one of the stray dogs outside the restaurant to his home. His friends even recorded a video of the incident where he can be seen picking up one of the dogs and putting it inside the car.

But the dog, who was quite confused at the development, quickly came out of the car. After a few struggles, Kaewekhem finally carried the dog with him to his home.

Kaewekhem woke up from his hangover the next morning and found the dog roaming around his house. He felt guilty for taking away the dog without its consent from the street to his home and left him to his original spot.

However, after a few days, Kaewekhem missed the dog and went to meet the canine at the same spot where he was welcomed and instantly recognised by it. Kaewekhem decided to adopt the dog and took it to the veterinary to get the proper vaccinations.

He named the dog Moo Ta and that was the day a new fashion influencer was ready to take over the social media. Kaewekhem has helped transform Moo Ta into a high society fashionista who can give cute innocent doggos a run for their money.

Dressed in sunglasses and pearl necklace, Moo Ta is not a regular dog anymore – it has transformed into a chic canine fashionista.

Moo Ta now wears a hot pink bikini and classic beach sunglasses when she goes for a little sunbath.

This is evident from the regal portrait where it wears the diamond jewellery with great poise.

If dogs had a queen, Moo Ta would be it.