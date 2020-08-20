Rags to Riches: Telangana Grandma Who Went from Tilling Farms to becoming a YouTube Star

A rags-to-riches story that is truly inspiring, all hail social media.

An elderly woman, Gangavva Milkuri from Telangana, who once led a life on the farm after managing an alcoholic husband and three children, has now become a YouTube star as well a Tollywood star.

Until a few years ago, Gangavva would work as porter, roll beedi and toil on the family farmland until a group of tech-savvy men including one of her son-on-laws and his friend started filming the village life. Since then, began Milkur's rise to fame.

The face of 'My Village Show', a YouTube channel with over 1.5 million subscribers, Ganavva now shuttles between her village, Lambadipally and Telangana as an actor. Her comic timing and screen presence have made her skits viral across the social media.

After losing her husband, Gangavva embarked on the journey of exploring her hidden talents and a mere initiative of her son-in-law, Srikanth Sriram, changed her life.

Gangavva said, "If we believe in our strengths, anything can happen. We must strongly want it to happen. I believed in the possibility that I could act," reports The Tribune.

She added that Sriram and his friend, at first, begun with filming plants, shrubs and trees in the village which made Gangavva think, 'what a waste of time'. Little did she know then, what a difference it was soon to bring.

Known by her first name, Gangavva says she had no idea what YouTube was before Sriram started the show.

In less than four years she has already acted in Telegu serials, movies promos and her Instagram account has more than 45,000 followers including eminent filmmakers.

Gangavva is a proud owner of the YouTube plaque sent to her last year for “My Village Show” reaching one million subscribers.

With no formal education beyond the first grade, Gangavva said, "I like being in front of the camera, I like acting. It's nice to know that people from all over India are watching what I do," she says, adding that she now takes selfies with fans of the show who visit the village," reports CNN.