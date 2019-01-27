English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Dravid Bats For Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, Says the Duo Can Still Be 'Role Models'
The former Indian player said that he is glad about COA's decision to lift suspensions on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul and believes that the appearance on the celebrity talk show wasn't a true reflection of the duo.
File image. (Getty)
Cricketing legend and current 'A' team coach Rahul Dravid has backed Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul amid controversy and said that the two can certainly be role models for fans in the future. The former Indian player believes that the appearance on the celebrity talk show wasn't a true reflection of the players.
"I have coached both of them at various levels. I somehow just don't feel that interview truly reflected the players. Hopefully, they will come back better and stronger from this," Dravid told ESPNcricinfo.
The 46-year-old veteran also said that the controversial interview could act as a perfect catalyst for the two players to reflect upon themselves and work on achieving their maximum potential in all the formats of cricket.
"I will say honestly, I do believe that both of them have not yet achieved their obvious potential that they both have, and maybe this might be the catalyst that would lead them to reflect and help them reach the level and potential they can achieve in all forms of the game. If they can do that they can certainly be role models," he added.
"Clearly when you are representing India you need to be a bit careful with your public views and comments that you make because it might be completely inappropriate to a lot of people," he further said adding that the mistakes were a part of learning and growing up.
Earlier, Dravid had urged that overreaction to the recent controversies that have surrounded Indian cricket should be avoided.
"It is not that players did not make mistakes in the past,” Dravid told The Hindu. “It is not that mistakes will not be made in the future despite our best efforts to educate the youth. But let us not overreact please.”
Sexist comments made by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on Koffee With Karan recently forced BCCI to suspend both the players and an incident involving an Under-16 cricketer from Mumbai indulging in an obscene act in the dressing room also came to light.
In light of these incidents, the Indian cricket board, with help of some former players, are planning to organise sessions to educate young and grooming players about how to conduct themselves both on and off the field.
Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has lifted the interim suspensions imposed on the duo.
The BCCI also confirmed that Pandya will be joining the Indian team for the New Zealand series while Rahul will be joining the India ‘A’ Squad that is currently playing a series of one-day matches against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram.
