Mumbai Police Uses Rahul Dravid's Furious Avatar to Remind Us About Importance of Face Masks

Rahul Dravid's latest ad for a credit payment app has become a meme fest on the internet. Netizens have flooded the social media with hilarious memes on Dravid's 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' avatar and looks like the bandwagon is not going to stop anytime soon. Not just the fans of the cricketer but social media handles of various police forces jumped in to share their take on the ad. Mumbai Police used a meme featuring Dravid to highlight the importance of COVID-19 protocols as we witness a surge in the number of cases. Using a line from the ad where ‘angry’ Dravid was seen provoking another driver stuck in the traffic, the post draws a parallel of how a mask would react to Coronavirus.

While for many, Rahul's version of a 'gunda' is the only one they would like to see, Surat Police used his 'Indira Nagar Ka Gunda' avatar to school people about road rage. Using the now-viral line, Surat Police suggested while this onscreen ‘gundagardi’ looks good, something like this in real life wasn’t welcomed.

In another social media post, Nagpur Police used a picture from the ad to ask people ‘keep calm’ and avoid unnecessary honking while driving in a traffic jam.

Be it in "indiranagar" or anywhere.Keep your calm,Avoid unnecessary honking.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/CTcfEV6AL8— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 10, 2021

Dravid’s ad that was released on the first matchday of IPL 2021, became an instant hit online. Social media is still buzzing with memes inspired by the ad. While some think that it was easily Dravid’s ‘best performance with a bat’, many think he deserves an Oscar for his acting.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes on the ad:

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road— zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

When #IndiraNagarkaGunda summons you, you just go without asking any questions pic.twitter.com/zaf1BYDcC4— Sintex Error (@Unliber99174516) April 9, 2021

It's the year 2011 None of the Indian batsmen can survive the English attack. Rahul Dravid : Indiranagar ka Gunda hu mai pic.twitter.com/kHlVDZnnfG — Rishhaye (@rishi_pania) April 9, 2021

Some of Dravid’s best performances pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021

Looking at Rahul’s acting performance we wonder where how this ‘gem’ of an actor went unnoticed, but we are sure he will soon be bombarded with acting offers from Bollywood. After all, we need our next ‘angry young man’ on-screen.

