Home» News» Buzz» Rahul Dravid Got the Loudest Cheers After India's Epic Win Against Sri Lanka
2-MIN READ

Rahul Dravid Got the Loudest Cheers After India's Epic Win Against Sri Lanka

India were 193 for 7 chasing 276 when Deepak Chahar, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, produced a rearguard effort to help India win in the last over. (Twitter screengrab)

While Deepak Chahar's grit and determination was hailed widely, it was mentor and Head Coach Rahul Dravid's presence that was applauded on social media.

Team India produced a stunning effort to snatch victory from Sri Lanka after an unbeaten 69 from Deepak Chahar helped the visitors claim their second win in the 3-match ODI series on Tuesday. India were 193 for 7 chasing 276 when Chahar, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, produced a rearguard effort to help India win in the last over. Bhuvneshwar was unbeaten on 19 off 28, providing ample support to Chahar. The duo had also bagged five wickets between them with the ball and capped it with an unbroken 84-run stand.

While Chahar’s grit and determination was hailed widely, it was mentor and Head Coach Rahul Dravid’s presence that was applauded on social media.

Meanwhile, Chahar, the Man of the Match, said it was a dream to play a knock like that.

“Only one thing was going in my mind, that this is the kind of thing you dream when you start playing cricket and when playing for India. No better way to win the match for the country," he said at the presentation ceremony.

“Rahul sir told me to play all the balls. I have played few innings for India A and he has belief in me. He told me he thinks I can be a No. 7.

“We have a fantastic batting line-up and hopefully I won’t get to bat in the next games. This is the first time for me in such a situation. We were just playing ball by ball and when it came under 50 that is when I decided to hit boundaries and after that, the six (off Sandakan) it gave me the momentum."

first published:July 21, 2021, 09:13 IST