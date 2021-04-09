Rahul Dravid Has Anger Issues? Cricket's Gentleman 'Wreaks Havoc' in Traffic Jam in Viral Video

Cricket is called Gentleman’s game and Rahul Dravid is its poster boy. The Wall of India toiled hard whenever he was out in the middle, stood there unscathed, made bowlers return to their mark innumerable times. He blocked balls, sledges or whatever came his way. His steady head was the answer to difficult situations. His grit, determination, and passion for India took the country to many memorable victories. But he did all of that without expressing many emotions. A man of few words, Dravid let his bat do all the talking.

But. Rahul Dravid is angry. Very, very angry. At least, off the field and in a fictional world. Featuring in an advert for the credit card payments app “CRED," Dravid is shown in a never-seen-before avatar. Stuck in a traffic jam, Dravid is furious. Raging with anger, the former cricketer wreaks havoc with his bat and words.

Sharing the advertisement in a tweet, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli tweeted out the video in amusement.

“Never seen this side of Rahul bhai," Kohli captioned the ad.

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Back to the real world, Former England captain Michael Vaughan, last month, credited Rahul Dravid for India’s success by saying that he was installing the right mentality in the youngsters and was helping them to perform when they’re coming and playing at the highest level of international cricket.

Vaughan said that India might be crediting the Indian Premier League for the same but it is actually Dravid with the A-side who has a major role in their development.

Dravid has been instrumental in India’s production line with him working with the India A team and at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). It is under Dravid’s tutelage that India won the U19 World Cup from where the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill came through. Not only U19 but under the former India captain, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari also gained immense experience and performed for India when called upon.

