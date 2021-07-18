CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Buzz» Rahul Dravid Was on Screen During National Anthem in Ind vs SL ODI and Fans Can't Keep Calm
1-MIN READ

Rahul Dravid Was on Screen During National Anthem in Ind vs SL ODI and Fans Can't Keep Calm

The cameraman panned to Rahul Dravid when the 'Dravida Utkala Banga' portion of the anthem was being sung. (Twitter screengrab)

The cameraman panned to Rahul Dravid when the 'Dravida Utkala Banga' portion of the anthem was being sung. (Twitter screengrab)

As the national anthem of India played moments before 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and India, the cameraman panned to Rahul Dravid when the 'Dravida Utkala Banga' portion of the anthem was being sung.

Rahul Dravid who is currently the Head Coach of the Indian limited overs’ team touring Sri Lanka under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is already making his presence felt despite being away from the 22 yards. As India took on Sri Lanka in the first ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, Dravid was the centre of attention for many cricket lovers in the country who were stoked to see Mr Dependable leading the young cricket team. But it wasn’t just the fans who had their attention glued on Dravid. As the national anthem of India played moments before the action, the cameraperson panned to the former cricketer when the “Dravida Utkala Banga" portion of the anthem was being sung.

This was noticed by hawk-eyed fans who took to the microblogging site Twitter to applaud the rather cheeky work of the cameraperson stationed at the stadium.

RELATED STORIES

Others were simply delighted by Dravid’s presence.

Meanwhile, former India batsman and coach of the national women’s team WV Raman has stated that it is only a matter of time when Rahul Dravid takes over the role of Head Coach for the senior Indian Men’s Team - a responsibility currently with Ravi Shastri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 18, 2021, 16:45 IST