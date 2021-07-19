CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian Cricket Fans Want a Rahul Dravid XI Vs Ravi Shastri XI Clash and We Are Here For it

Rahul Dravid is currently in Sri Lanka as the Head Coach of an Indian limited overs’ contingent which will clash with Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series and in as many T20Is.

Rahul Dravid has been in the news ever since he donned the hat of the Head Coach of the Indian limited overs’ team touring Sri Lanka. That team, captained by Shikhar Dhawan, lit up the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka as well as the social media after the Men in Blue ruthlessly chased down a target of 263 set up by the hosts. Prithvi Shaw (43), Dhawan (86), debutants Ishan Kishan (59) and Suryakumar Yadav (31) — the batting order worked as a unit to steer India to a comprehensive victory and take India 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series. Earlier, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Krunal Pandya bowled good spells and ensured Sri Lanka were restricted to a gettable score.

Witnessing the young Indian side register a roaring win delighted the fans in the country. Comparisons were instantly drawn between Dravid and Shastri. And now, in a hilarious turn of events, the victory has made the fans forget their opponents as they wish to see a clash between Dravid’s XI vs Ravi Shastri’s XI. Notably, the duties of Head Coach for the senior Indian Men’s Team are very much with Ravi Shastri.

Oh, and there were memes.

Dravid has been hailed by a number of cricketers, pundits, and analysts as a great student of the game and also a fine teacher. He has been credited with building a strong nucleus of Indian players at the grassroots levels having worked extensively with the Under-19 and A teams and as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

first published:July 19, 2021, 10:54 IST