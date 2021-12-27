Dravid's Gesture Towards Pujara After Golden Duck Against South Africa Goes Viral

Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings of the First Test against South Africa in Centurion on Sunday. After Virat Kohli won the toss, India found a solid start with both the openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal looking comfortable playing at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium. South Africa, however, fought back with a couple of wickets in the afternoon session through Lungi Ngidi but India still controlled the proceedings by reaching 157 for two at tea on day 1. India scored 74 runs in the second session while Ngidi removed Mayank Agarwal (60 off 123) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) off successive balls to provide the hosts much-needed breakthroughs.

While Twitterati didn’t go easy on Pujara’s first-ball dismissal, Rahul Dravid’s little “gesture" towards Pujara made fans praise India’s head coach. During the Tea, long after Pujara was dismissed, Dravid could be seen giving the middle-order batsman before heading towards the dressing room. Pujara, in return, managed a smile as pacer Jasprit Bumrah looked on.

The moment was captured on video and later shared on social media.

Nice to see Dravid patting Pujara on the back at the tea interval. It almost seemed like he said 'we all get those ones in cricket'. In fact Dravid never got out first ball in Tests, did however get run-out for 0 without having a ball in 2004 #pujara #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/GgY8wTJCG9— Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) December 26, 2021

Dravid patting a disappointed Pujara's back, in the tea break declaration is assuring of what's to come in the next few years, for the Indian Men's team.— Niranjana (@niramen26) December 26, 2021

Opting to bat, India scored 272 for 3 at close of play with KL Rahul remaining not out on 122. His opening partner Agarwal contributed 60 while Ajinkya Rahane, who was struggling for form, also returned unconquered on 40.

“The plan was to be very disciplined, to play balls which come around the stump and leave as many as possible. We could do just that," Agarwal said at the press conference after the day’s play. “At 272 for 3, it is credit to our batting unit, we applied ourselves. The plan is those who get set will have to continue and Rahul bhai did that."

